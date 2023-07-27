“Make those assists count” - Al-Nassr fans demand attacker to score as he starts alongside Cristiano Ronaldo against Inter Milan

Al-Nassr fans have demanded Anderson Talisca to step up to the plate and score as he starts alongside Cristiano Ronaldo against Inter Milan today (July 27).

The Knights of Najd are currently in the middle of their pre-season tour of Japan. They recently played out a goalless draw against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on July 25. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will aim to secure a statement victory against Inter Milan at the Nagai Stadium today.

Nawaf Alaqidi starts in goal for Al-Nassr. Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Madu, Ali Lajami, and recently-signed Alex Telles make up the back four.

The midfield consists of new recruits Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic, with Khalid Al-Ghannam, Anderson Talisca, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb playing in front of them. Cristiano Ronaldo starts up front as the lone striker.

Fans have demanded Anderson Talisca step up today in the central attacking midfielder role. The Brazilian had a stellar 2022-23 season for Al-Nassr, scoring 21 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions, and will hope to make an impact today against Inter Milan.

Some of the fans' reactions to the starting XI from Twitter can be viewed below:

"We need a win from this magnificent XI. @Cristiano the suuuuui better come today hard. @talisca_aa make those assists count, all the best team"

"All the best to the AlNassr team and Cristiano Ronaldo"

"Gaareb and talisca not good ,need winger"

"Ronaldo to score today"

"I’ve started trust the coach"

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will hope to turn around their pre-season form. Prior to their 0-0 draw against PSG, the Saudi Pro League side were thrashed 4-1 by Benfica and 5-0 by Celta Vigo.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent fans an emphatic message after stalemate against PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo sent fans an emphatic message on his Instagram page after Al-Nassr were held to a 0-0 draw against PSG in a pre-season friendly on July 25.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started the fixture and played 66 minutes before being subbed off in the second half. The 38-year-old failed to get on the scoresheet and was unable to make an impact against Les Parisiens.

PSG thoroughly dominated possession (65% to 35%) and had 13 total shots compared to Al-Nassr's nine. From their 13 shots, seven were on target, compared to the Knights of Najd's three. Despite the French outfit controlling the game, they were unable to score as the game ended in a stalemate.

Ronaldo posted a defiant message on his Instagram page after:

"Good performance against a strong team. Pre-season preparations continue! Fantastic welcome from the fans here in Japan."

Al-Nassr play Inter Milan later today before starting their Arab Club Champions Cup campaign against Al-Shadab on July 28.