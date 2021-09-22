"Make or break signing for Ole" - Gary Neville's bold remarks on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United this summer is already bearing fruit, with the Portuguese playing an influential role in recent games. Many believe Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have no excuses now that he has the best player in the world on his team.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has echoed those thoughts while speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Also, Gary Neville to @bbc5live : "There is no doubt Ronaldo is a make or break signing for Ole." Also, Gary Neville to @bbc5live: "There is no doubt Ronaldo is a make or break signing for Ole."

"There is no doubt Ronaldo is a make-or-break signing for Ole [Gunnar Solksjaer]," the Englishman was quoted as saying.

Manchester United dominated newspaper headlines this summer when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. The attacker returned to the club on a deal worth €15 million + €5 million in add-ons. He is expected to stay until the summer of 2023 after penning a two-year deal at Old Trafford.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived alongside a couple of other big-name players including Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. Thanks to those impressive transfers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has a very competitive squad at his disposal and the fans expect him to deliver silverware this season.

Goal @goal 30' West Ham 1-0 Manchester United

35' West Ham 1-1 Manchester United



𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗼 𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗼 𝗸𝗻𝗲𝘄 😌 30' West Ham 1-0 Manchester United

35' West Ham 1-1 Manchester United



𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗼 𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗼 𝗸𝗻𝗲𝘄 😌 https://t.co/rYEVJOKK3b

The tactician appears to be steering the team in the right direction. Manchester United have bagged 13 points from five Premier League games so far this season. They currently rank third in the table, tied at the same point with Chelsea and Liverpool, who occupy the first and second spots courtesy of goal difference.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored fOr Manchester United against West Ham last weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo's influence on Manchester United so far

Everyone expected Cristiano Ronaldo to shine following his return to Manchester United this summer and the Portuguese has stepped up to the plate. He made his second debut appearance for the Red Devils during their recent 4-1 victory against Newcastle United, scoring twice.

Also Read

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner followed it up with another impressive goal in the 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League last week. Cristiano Ronaldo also found the back of the net in the 2-1 triumph over West Ham United at the weekend to keep the team's morale flying high.

With the attacker firing on all cylinders, the Red Devils are now dreaming of claiming silverware during the campaign. It remains to be seen if they can take advantage of his brilliance to end their trophy drought this season.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee