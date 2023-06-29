"Make him Chelsea captain", "Propa Chels" - Chelsea fans react as Reece James provides straightforward response when asked if he'd join PL rivals

Reece James proved his loyalty towards Chelsea as the full-back provided a straightforward response when asked whether he would join Arsenal. Fans on Twitter are lauding James for his response.

A Twitter post asked 'who says no' to James potentially joining the Gunners. James commented under the post, writing:

"I say no."

James is a product of the Blues' youth academies. Since making his first team debut back in 2019, he has so far made 147 appearances for the club, scoring 11 times and providing 20 assists.

While he had an injury-plagued campaign last term, scoring only twice and assisting twice in 24 appearances, James proved with his response that he is a Blue by heart.

Fans are loving every bit of it as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"Make him Chelsea captain immediately."

Another commented:

"Propa chels."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Reece James' response went viral on social media:

Mateo Kovacic posted a goodbye message after Chelsea exit

It's been a summer of exits so far for Chelsea as N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Eduardo Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, and more have already left the club. Kovacic joined 2022-23 treble-winners Manchester City.

The Croat was a key player for the Blues, making 221 appearances, scoring six goals, and providing 15 assists. Kovacic also won the UEFA Champions League with the Stamford Bridge club. Upon his exit, Kovacic posted a goodbye message, writing (via his Twitter):

"It’s been an incredible pleasure to play for such a great club & win some of the biggest trophies in the sport. Chelsea is a club I have loved every second of being at but the time has come for me to move on. See you soon, Mateo."

Kovacic, 29, could prove to be a key player for Manchester City. Ilkay Gundogan recently departed the Manchester club and Kovacic is a player who has the quality to become a top-notch replacement.

