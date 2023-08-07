"Make it happen", "They need a new centre-back" - Fans urge Inter Miami to sign Lionel Messi's ex-PSG teammate to improve their defense

Fans on Twitter urged Inter Miami to sign Lionel Messi's former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Sergio Ramos to improve the team's defense. The Miami-based club are currently trailing FC Dallas by a score of 2-1 in their ongoing Leagues Cup round-of-16 clash.

While Messi gave the Miami-based team the lead in the sixth minute with a trademark left-footed goal from the edge of the penalty area, FC Dallas have since turned the game on its head, scoring twice through Facundo Quignon and Bernard Kamungo.

The MLS club's defensive frailties have been evident despite their much-improved attack since Messi'ss arrival. The ongoing clash at the Toyota Centre Stadium has once again proved that.

Hence, fans are urging the team to sign Ramos, who is currently a free agent since leaving PSG on June 30 upon the expiration of his contract. The 37-year-old, who is the former Real Madrid and Spain captain, is one of the greatest defenders of all time and can certainly help Tata Martino's team despite his ripe age.

Fans pointed that out, with one writing on Twitter:

"Inter Miami's defence is really bad. They need a new centre-back. Hopefully they will sign a player like Ramos."

Another fan commented:

"Please inter Miami make it happen we need Ramos. He’s still way better than Miami defense."

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were teammates in the French capital for two years and shared the pitch for 46 matches, combining in two goals. Fans are urging Messi's current club to sign the Spaniard and here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the matter:

Messi Goat @Simplisticqtt @FutbolJan10 Please inter Miami make it happen we need Ramos. He’s still way better than Miami defense

Honest Ronaldo fan @Honest_Ronaldo7 @FutbolJan10 Idk why they haven’t signed Ramos already

TheGreatking Pondit @1shatokKhan @Simplisticqtt @FutbolJan10 Yeah he'll actually be a very good influence in a defensive way

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi revealed that PSG fans started treating him differently with time

Throughout his career, Lionel Messi has been one of the most adored players by fans. However, that wasn't the case during his PSG stint as he often endured the wrath of them.

Despite having an amicable relationship with supporters at the start, with time, Messi became an unpopular figure among them. Speaking on the matter, Messi told beIN Sport:

“At first it was great. I received a lot of encouragement, as I have often said, but then people started to treat me differently, part of the public in Paris."

Lionel Messi, however, has once again become a beloved figure since his move to Inter Miami from PSG as a free agent. The Argentine's on-field form has been impressive as well, as he has scored six goals and has provided one assist in four matches so far.