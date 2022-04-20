"Make-or-break week for Arsenal" - Paul Merson explains why Mikel Arteta's side cannot afford loss against Chelsea

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has said that the Gunners' Premier League trip to Chelsea on Wednesday could make or break their top-four hopes.

After a poor start to the new year, Mikel Arteta's men went on a decent run of games, making them favourites for the fourth spot, ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. However, losses in their last three games mean the Gunners face a battle to finish in the top four.

The Chelsea assignment is being seen as a 'make-or-break week for Arsenal' by former Gunners star Paul Merson. He feels the Gunners should look to get a win at Stamford Bridge, given the stakes involved.

In a column for Sky Sports, Merson wrote:

"Arsenal are still in the top-four race. This isn't a big game for Chelsea in terms of the league. Third is all but wrapped up for Thomas Tuchel's side. They are in the top four now."

Merson added:

"If Arsenal go out and show something, they've got every chance at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have had a hard week after their Champions League exploits and their FA Cup semi-final win. It might be a game where Tuchel rests a few players, and the Gunners may just get a bit lucky."

Arsenal need to capitalise on Manchester United's Anfield defeat

Manchester United were humbled 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, dealing a major blow to United's top-four hopes. They are level on points with the Gunners but three behind Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Gunners and Spurs have two and one game in hand, respectively.

The Gunners, who are also vying for a top-four finish, must take advantage of the Red Devils' slip-up. Arteta's men will also face Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the season. However, the Gunners' lack of depth could play spoilsport, with injuries to Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Alexandre Lacazette missing due to COVID-19.

Spurs are three points ahead of the Gunners, having played a game more. So anything but a win at Chelsea will see Mikel Arteta's men fall behind their north London rivals in the league standings.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are all but assured of a top-four finish, as they are five points clear of fourth placed Spurs, having played two fewer games.

