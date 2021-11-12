'Make his release clause 2 billion', 'He ain’t going anywhere' - Chelsea fans react to rumors that claim Barcelona are considering a move to sign Blues star

Barcelona have been connected with a deal for a Chelsea first-team player. but some Blues fans have reacted on Twitter by saying he should not be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge. Timo Werner, a 25-year-old Chelsea star, has been linked with a move to the Spanish La Liga giants.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Werner on loan when the January transfer market opens, according to Marca. According to reports, a cash-strapped Barcelona may turn to the loan market, with Chelsea's £45 million speed machine being a probable target. Also in contention are Edinson Cavani of Manchester United and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City.

Some Chelsea fans are adamant that Werner should not be allowed to leave in January, especially in any form of a loan deal. The German forward has missed a few games recently due to injury, but had been in fantastic form prior to the setback. Before his injury, he started three Premier League games in a row, and looked like a regular starter, re-establishing himself in Thomas Tuchel's top XI.

Chelsea fans want the club to make sure Timo Werner does not leave in January for Barcelona

Timo Werner in action for Chelsea

Since joining Chelsea last summer, he has had 14 goals and 16 assists in 62 appearances, but that doesn't tell the whole tale. Neutrals often criticize him for his erratic finishing, ignoring all of the positive contributions he makes on the pitch. Despite not having particularly impressive statistics for Chelsea, he remains an integral element of the squad and plays a crucial position in their system.

Werner is capable of tormenting any defense in the world if he is on form. With his lightning rapid pace and movement, which comes so effortlessly to him, the forward provides Chelsea an added advantage. He could still be a superstar at the Bridge but needs to recapture his goalscoring form from his RB Leipzig days.

With Timo Werner starting to look more like the lethal striker he was at RB Leipzig, Chelsea fans want the club to make sure he does not go anywhere. Chelsea fans are ready to back the player and think that Werner can still regain his form and become one of the best strikers in the world. Maybe Barcelona need to look elsewhere.

Edited by Diptanil Roy