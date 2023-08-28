“Make the swap now!”, “Get him gone” – Liverpool fans want Joel Matip sold in swap deal for 23-year-old defender

Liverpool fans have reacted to reports claiming Joel Matip could become a target for Stade Rennais this summer if they lose Arthur Theate.

Theate (23) has emerged as a target for the Reds among other clubs. According to L'Equipe (h/t @the French club could look at Matip to fill the void that the Belgium international's potential exit could leave in their defense.

Matip, 32, is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and has made himself a cult hero on Merseyside. He has proven to be one of the most shrewd free transfers in the club's modern history, making 188 appearances and winning seven titles after leaving Schalke 04 in 2016.

But the Cameroonian centre-back's well-documented injury troubles have often rendered him unavailable for selection during crucial phases of the season. Some Reds fans see Rennes' interest in him as an opportunity for the club to sign Theate in a swap deal.

One fan tweeted:

"Make the swap now!!!!!!"

Another added:

"Get him gone"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Theate has become an important member of Rennes' backline since his €19 million move from Bologna last summer. He has since featured in 45 games across competitions and has played every minute of his team's three Ligue 1 matches this term.

The eight-cap Belgium international's contract at Roazhon Park still has three years left to run on it and he has never missed a game due to injury since December 2021.

Given the contrast in the two centre-backs' age, contract duration and injury record, it remains to be seen if Rennes see a straight swap deal as a viable option.

Liverpool target keen to improve in 'all areas' this season

Arthur Theate believes he still has a lot to improve on in his journey as a professional footballer.

The Belgian had a solid debut season in France, making 42 appearances and helping his team finish fourth in Ligue 1. Asked which area of his game he wants to work on, the centre-back told Ligue 1's official website:

"I need to work on all aspects of my game. I'm still a young defender, with a lot to learn as the years go by. At 23, I still have to improve in all areas and I'm eager to learn more!"

Theate is a left-footed centre-back — a profile that is highly appreciated by clubs in the modern game. He is known for his ability to carry the ball forward from defense and has an impressive recovery pace.

The former Bologna defender was also selected by Roberto Martinez for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but failed to play a single minute for the Belgian Red Devils.