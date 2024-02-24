“Makes absolutely no sense”, “Hope we lose” - Arsenal fans angered by Arteta decision to drop 29-year-old from starting line-up to face Newcastle

Arsenal supporters are not happy with manager Mikel Arteta's choice to drop Leandro Trossard out of the starting lineup for the Newcastle clash.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back from a tight loss to Porto, where they conceded a goal late in the game. In that match, Trossard struggled to lead the line for Mikel Arteta's men. On the pitch for 74 minutes, he had just one shot at goal, which was off-target. He also failed to keep hold of the ball, losing possession seven times.

His sub-par showing on the night might have something to do with getting dropped to the bench against Newcastle. Arsenal were punished in that game as Porto's Galeno scored the winning goal to make things harder for the Gunners in the second leg.

Mikel Arteta has decided to replace Trossard with Jorginho for the experience the deep-lying playmaker brings. This will mean that Kai Havertz will have the duty of leading the line and potentially getting the Gunners the three points they need.

Expand Tweet

This decision has caused a lot of dissatisfaction among Arsenal fans, who have voiced their opinions loudly on social media. One fan said:

“Havertz over Trossard makes absolutely no sense. Is Mikel under orders to play him or something?”

Another added:

“trossard benched? hope we lose lmfaooooo”

Here is a selection of their posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan said:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan demanded answers:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed shock:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Arteta urges for lively atmosphere and improved performance ahead of Arsenal's clash against Newcastle

The Gunners faced a tough defeat in the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie, with Porto scoring in the 94th minute. This goal ended Arsenal's streak of five consecutive wins.

While it will have shaken the side, Mikel Arteta has demanded focus for a comeback in their upcoming Premier League game against Newcastle. Speaking to the press ahead of the match, he had a message for the fans (via Eurosport):

“That is the reaction that we need. We want to create an atmosphere in the stadium from the beginning and I ask everybody to go there tomorrow night with full energy because the team is going to need it."

Discussing the loss to Porto, he added:

“What happened in another competition is there, but what you cannot deny is what is in your tummy after a defeat. We have to use it in a really powerful way to be better.”

This clash with Newcastle is crucial for Arsenal. A victory will narrow the gap with league leaders Liverpool, who are looking to run away with the trophy, to just two points. It could also keep the Gunners on the path to their first domestic league title in two decades.