"Makes the fans in the stadium feel part of it" - Journalist details why Cristiano Ronaldo 'was never loved' like current Real Madrid star at club

Journalist Andy Brassell has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo was not as adored as Jude Bellingham currently is at Real Madrid. The young midfielder has enjoyed a rapid rise in his career, leaving Borussia Dortmund for Los Blancos, where he has become a fan favorite.

Ronaldo is hardly forgettable, himself, as the Portuguese legend is the highest goalscorer in Madrid history. Madridistas enjoyed the 40-year-old's nine-year spell in Valdebebas, where he racked up an astonishing 450 goals in just 438 games.

However, Brassell has insisted that the legendary striker was not loved unconditionally by the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu. The journalist made mention of the moment when Jude Bellingham was seen whispering into Bukayo Saka's ear to put the Arsenal winger off during Real Madrid's loss at the Bernabeu.

Notably, Saka missed the penalty right after Bellingham's whispers, and this has endeared him to the fans, as Brassell explained to talkSPORT (via GOAL):

"It's a little clue to why he's so loved in Madrid in an unconditional way that Cristiano Ronaldo never was. Cristiano Ronaldo was admired and respected, but never loved like Jude Bellingham. Now, you might sit there and think: 'Okay, well Cristiano Ronaldo scored more than a goal a game for nine years, how can that be the case?'

"But I think it's the indefinables with Bellingham. And you saw it at Dortmund as well, the way he connected with the crowd. It's not just the way he plays, but the fact he makes the fans in the stadium feel part of it. He plays the game like any of us would if we had the ability. I think that's the important thing."

Brassell continued, sharing what he liked the most about Jude Bellingham:

"He's a mix between the best player in the world and us playing on a Sunday. And I don't mean that in a bad way, I mean that in an entirely positive way.

"And I think that's the thing, because the Madrid media would expect anyone to do that for Real Madrid. [Bellingham] doesn't need to be asked. He doesn't care that it's his England team-mate and I think Bukayo Saka would quite respect that."

Jude Bellingham enjoyed a brilliant debut season at Real Madrid with a return of 23 goals and 13 assists in 43 games. He also won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo could rival Real Madrid if he buys La Liga club

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly considering a takeover of La Liga outfit Valencia, with backing from the Saudi royal family. According to Mundo Deportivo (via GOAL), current owner Peter Lim has insisted that he is not selling, but this has done little to slow the legendary Portuguese striker down.

He has already spoken about his interest in owning a club in the past, revealing that he would prefer it over being within the club hierarchy. Valencia have struggled with financial difficulties, and their fans have not been pleased about the club's general form.

Indeed, they sit in 14th place, about five points away from the ongoing relegation battle taking place beneath them. Cristiano Ronaldo's preference will be for the club to stay in the Spanish top-tier, or there is a chance he could pull out of the reported deal. If he does take over the club, he would be a direct rival to Real Madrid, where he has legendary status.

