"Makes me fume" - Van der Vaart explains why Tuchel isn't one of the best coaches in world football after Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Former Netherlands international Rafael van der Vaart has slammed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel following his remarks after the Real Madrid clash.

The Blues showed incredible fighting spirit in the second leg following a 3-1 loss in the first leg.

At one point, Chelsea led 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu and 4-3 on aggregate. However, a late strike from Rodrygo and an extra-time winner from Karim Benzema secured a semi-final spot for Los Blancos.

Following the game, Thomas Tuchel slammed referee Szymon Marciniak for 'laughing and shaking hands' with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Van der Vaart, a former Real Madrid player, has called out the Chelsea manager for his lack of 'respect'.

Van der Vaart told Dutch TV station Ziggo Sport:

"I like respect. If you win, give respect to the opponent, and if you lose I think respect is even more beautiful.

"Carlo Ancelotti, for example, never does anything wrong. Never. But then you see this dragon [beastly, angry person]… I can only call it a dragon! If I had been Tuchel’s assistant I would have said, 'We all lose sometimes, but do it with style'."

The former Dutch international has claimed that Tuchel's comments have made him 'fume' and he no longer considers him to be 'one of the best coaches' now.

He added:

"Chelsea played a fantastic game and they have a great coach, I am one hundred per cent convinced of that. But if you lose and then you give this interview… that’s what makes me fume. What is Ancelotti supposed to do? Cry? They call [Tuchel] one of the best coaches in the world. Well, not now.

"This just comes off as really bad. You shouldn’t say this. As a coach you should just say that you are proud of your team. It’s not important whether a referee is smiling or not."

Thomas Tuchel should be proud of his Chelsea side despite losing to Real Madrid

It was indeed unprofessional of Tuchel to criticize the officials following the Real Madrid game. If anything, he should be proud of his side who gave a fightback to Real Madrid in their own backyard after a 3-1 loss in the first leg.

Following the situation the Blues have been going through in recent weeks, Tuchel has to be credited for the immense job he has done at Stamford Bridge.

Making such unsporting remarks regarding the referee certainly does not help his reputation and makes him look like a sore loser.

