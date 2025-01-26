"Makes impact whenever he’s on the pitch", "Rescued the 3 points at stake" - Fans praise Manchester United star after win over Fulham

Fans heaped praise on Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer following his display in their Premier League clash against Fulham. The match ended in a 1-0 win for the Red Devils on Sunday, January 26, at Craven Cottage.

Following a goalless first half, Collyer came off the bench, replacing Manuel Ugarte in the 76th minute. Lisandro Martínez opened the scoring for Manchester United with a deflected left-footed shot in the 78th minute.

Tyrell Malacia conceded a corner, which was taken by Fulham's Andreas Pereira in the 88th minute. The former Manchester United midfielder delivered the ball to the front post, where it was met by Joachim Andersen. Even though the ball went past André Onana, Toby Collyer stooped to clear it off the line, helping Manchester United maintain their lead.

Fans took to social media and made posts hailing Toby Collyer for his performance in Manchester United's 1-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League. Here are some of the reactions from X:

"Collyer is a bright talent. Makes impact whenever he’s on the pitch🫶🏼"

Another added:

"Toby Collyer appreciation tweet. He rescued the 3 points at stake #FULMUN #MUFC"

"Collyer what a player ," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Toby Collyer is fearless man!! Not just the goal clearance but this general play is fearless! Going to be a very solid player for Amorim and united! Also f*ck you Adama!! #ManchesterUnited"

Another tweeted:

"We Found Diamond . Toby Collyer"

"Toby Collyer, we’ve got some talent in our hands," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Collyer. I love that kid"

While another wrote:

"Toby Collyer is a worker man. Humble kid too."

Along with the match-winning clearance against Fulham, Toby Collyer had eight touches, one blocked shot, and one interception during his 14 minutes on the pitch.

Lisandro Martinez on Toby Collyer following Manchester United's 1-0 win against Fulham in Premier League

Lisandro Martinez shared his thoughts after contributing to Manchester United's 1-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League. While speaking about scoring the winning goal for the Red Devils, the Argentine star his club teammate praised Toby Collyer and said (via NBC Sports):

"I was lucky but really important. I’m really happy with the way we win the game. It doesn’t matter who scored. What matters is how we showed, how we fight, how we played, how we show personality. This guy [Collyer] is a big example for the next generation. I’m really happy for him and he’s so humble."

Toby Collyer addressed Lisandro Martinez's compliment and told reporters:

"Coming from a World Cup winner, couldn’t ask for anyone better really. It’s a tough environment and it makes you better."

Speaking about his goal-line clearance against Fulham, Collyer added:

"I remember clearing it and thinking, ‘Has that gone over?’ but luckily it hadn’t. The most important thing is that we got a win."

Toby Collyer made his senior debut for Manchester United last year and has made nine appearances for the Red Devils' first team so far.

