"Makes him look bad" – Paul Parker claims Manchester United players are being 'disrespectful' to 'super' teammate at Old Trafford

Ex-Manchester United defender Paul Parker has hit out at Red Devils stars for not helping out Casemiro in the middle of the pitch this season.

Casemiro, 31, relished a creditable maiden season at Old Trafford last time around after arriving in a potential £70 million deal from Real Madrid in 2022. However, he has received a lot of criticism in the recent past.

Speaking to UK-based betting site Bettors, Parker shared his thoughts on the Red Devils star's ongoing struggles this season. He elaborated:

"I still think that he will be able to turn things around when the team starts performing better. Right now, it looks like he is trying too much because he knows he won't get hard work from the players."

Parker, who featured in 142 games for Manchester United, continued:

"He wants to attack, defend, go into the duels, run with the ball, get into the box and get back to make a tackle in his own box and I get why he is doing it, but it's wrong. It's like the kid who is so much better than the rest so he wants to do everything himself but, it makes him look bad, even though he has a good heart."

Suggesting that Rasmus Hojlund is the only Manchester United player running his socks off right now, the former Red Devils right-back said:

"He does it because the younger players around him are just walking around. Rasmus Hojlund is the only one who is working hard and a lot of the players are being disrespectful to Casemiro by the way they just walk around on the pitch. Casemiro is really trying his best but it's not working out for him at the moment."

Backing Casemiro to regain his usual form for his club, Parker added:

"I believed that Casemiro is a super player, so I have no doubt that he will improve once he gets this stability around him on the pitch. He needs some help from the players around him."

So far, Casemiro has scored four goals in 11 matches this campaign.

Manchester United ready to sell 27-year-old - Reports

According to Spanish news website Todofichajes, Manchester United are willing to cash in on Anthony Martial next January. They are unwilling to lose the 27-year-old on a free at the end of his deal next summer.

The Red Devils, who roped in Rasmus Hojlund in a potential £72 million deal from Atalanta past August, are prepared to listen to offers for the Frenchman. They are hoping to earn around £13 million from the former AS Monaco and Lyon forward's potential sale in the winter.

Overall, Martial has scored 89 goals and registered 54 assists in 307 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far.