"Makes you love watching football"- Liverpool fans lavish praise on 25-year-old Reds star 'every team needs'

Liverpool fans have heaped praise on Columbian winger Luis Diaz after his performance in the 1-0 win against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday. The 25-year-old has been an instant hit at Anfield since his £47.7 million move from Porto in January.

Manager Jurgen Klopp made many changes to his side that claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg in midweek.

The German left out Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, handing out starts to Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and Joe Gomez. Keita scored the only goal of the game in the 19th minute. Liverpool created many goalscoring opportunities after taking the lead as they held on for all three points.

Diaz did not get on the scoresheet but was lauded by Liverpool fans for his work rate. The winger was a constant threat to Newcastle's defence, forcing Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to make many fine saves.

"Luis Diaz might just be scariest and toughest winger to play against in the pl in the coming years. The talent is evident," said a fan on Twitter.

"Luis Diaz is the sort of player that makes you love watching football."

Liverpool's win against the Magpies took them to first place in the Premier League table. They are two points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side will be in action later on Saturday against Leeds United.

The reigning Premier League champions could face a tricky test against the Whites. Jesse Marsch's side have won three and drawn two of their last five league games.

“He’s a guy who worries the opposing defence, of having to hold more, of not tackling up on the pitch. And with that we had open spaces. It’s a credit to our team for having a clear head, for working to find the goals.” Alisson on Luis Diaz:“He’s a guy who worries the opposing defence, of having to hold more, of not tackling up on the pitch. And with that we had open spaces. It’s a credit to our team for having a clear head, for working to find the goals.” #awlive [liverpool echo] Alisson on Luis Diaz:“He’s a guy who worries the opposing defence, of having to hold more, of not tackling up on the pitch. And with that we had open spaces. It’s a credit to our team for having a clear head, for working to find the goals.” #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/0BGH7wmhRL

Liverpool could sell Sadio Mane after Luis Diaz's incredible start to life in Anfield

Luis Diaz has taken to life in the Premier League like a fish to water. The Columbian's work rate, fearlessness and flair make him an instant hit at Anfield, helping him settle into Jurgen Klopp's system with ease. His impressive performances mean the Reds could be open to the prospect of parting ways with Sadio Mane this summer.

The 29-year-old's contract expires next summer. Mane's agent Bjorn Bezemer recently said that the club are yet to begin negotiations over Mane's contract extension. The Reds have instead focused on extending Mohamed Salah's deal.

As per Goalnoor, the Egyptian is close to signing a contract extension with the club. His new deal will reportedly include a £400,000 per week salary package, which would make him the club's highest earner.

Sadio Mane could demand wages similar to that of Salah, due to the impact he has had since arriving from Southampton in 2016. He has also been in impressive form this season, scoring 20 goals in 45 appearances.

The Reds could, however, lack the funds required to provide Mane a similar deal as Salah's. So they could sell the forward, as they have a ready-made replacement for him in Diaz.

