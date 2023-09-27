"Makes me mad", "Looks clumsy on the ball" - Real Madrid fans want 'out of form' star to be benched after performance in win over Las Palmas

Despite a lackluster showing from most of their attacking assets, Real Madrid came away with a 2-0 victory against newly promoted UD Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday.

However, fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths after an underwhelming performance from Rodrygo on the night. The Brazilian winger looked out of depth even against the defense of a team languishing just above the relegation spots.

Although he managed to bag the assist for Joselu's goal in the second half, Rodrygo just wasn't at his sharpest to utilize his bag of tricks. He lost possession on 11 occasions during his stay on the pitch and, more importantly, failed to carve open the opposition defense for the majority of the night.

Since the injury to Vinicius Junior, Carlo Ancelotti has turned to the 22-year-old, hoping for him to take the reins of Madrid's attacking line. But Rodrygo has bagged only a single goal so far this season. While he continued to struggle, Brahim Diaz, who was handed his first start of the season, shined for the Los Blancos.

Hence, the Madrid fans evidently wanted Brahim to replace the out-of-form youngster in the upcoming fixtures.

The former AC Milan winger, after being heavily involved in Real Madrid's attacking output, got his name on the scoresheet moments before the half-time whistle.

Brahim Diaz thumped home Lucas Vazquez's cross from the right to put the hosts ahead. The goal came at a crucial juncture in the game and ultimately helped his club secure the three points.

Real Madrid climb to second in La Liga after victory against Las Palmas

It will take a while for the Madridistas to swallow the 3-1 drubbing at the hands of their noisy neighbors, Atletico Madrid, in the previous fixture. However, the clinical victory against Las Palmas have allowed Real Madrid to surge forward in the league standings.

Currently, the Los Blancos have secured the second spot with 18 points under their belt. They are bested by a resilient Girona outfit that tops the league with 19 and will square off against the Madrid-based club on Saturday, September 30.

With the inspired form Girona are in, they'll be hoping to pull off a massive coup on the Spanish heavyweights. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona are stuck in the third spot after dropping points against Mallorca in a 2-2 draw the day before. The Cules will be hoping for both teams ahead of them to drop points in their clash.