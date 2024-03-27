“Makes it much easier” - Manchester City star Oscar Bobb says ‘it is a dream’ to play with Arsenal star

Manchester City star Oscar Bobb has lavished praise on Martin Odegaard, calling the Arsenal captain one of the best number 10s in the world.

These comments came ahead of the Gunners' trip to the Etihad Stadium for an all-important Premier League clash (March 31). Currently, the north Londoners are top of the league standings, a point ahead of third-placed Manchester City.

While Odegaard will be key to Mikel Arteta's side's success away from home, it's unlikely that Bobb will find a place in Manchester City's starting XI. So far this season, the 20-year-old youngster has made just nine league appearances, bagging a goal and an assist each.

While Odegaard and Bobb will face each other this weekend, they have shared the pitch for their country, Norway. To date, the duo have played alongside one another thrice and are yet to register a joint goal contribution.

Speaking about the Gunners' midfielder, Bobb told TV2 (via Metro):

"It is a dream to play with Martin. Having one of the best number ten's next to me makes it much easier."

Odegaard has been quite brilliant this season, bagging nine goals and seven assists for Arsenal in 36 matches across competitions. The Gunners played their last competitive tie on March 12 and will be heading into this contest after a lengthy break.

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts provides Bukayo Saka update ahead of crucial Manchester City fixture

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has clarified that he expects Bukayo Saka to be okay for the trip to Manchester City on Sunday. The Gunners man raised eyebrows when he withdrew from the England squad during the current international break.

Saka has been pivotal to the north Londoners this campaign, having scored 16 goals and assisted 13 across competitions. Addressing the wingers' topic, Watts wrote on CaughtOffSide (via The Boot Room):

"I do expect Bukayo Saka to be fit. From the conversations I've had, I do not get the impression that his withdrawal from the England squad is much to be concerned about.

"The issue was described to me as a 'slight muscle injury', but it's not thought to be serious."

Saka missed seven matches across competitions earlier this season due to a thigh problem. Mikel Arteta will be hoping to have his attacker ready and firing as the Gunners approach the business end of the campaign.