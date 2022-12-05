England fans have hailed Phil Foden for his stellar display in their team's 3-0 win over Senegal in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday (December 4).

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka got the job done for the Three Lions, who roared into the quarterfinals. Foden bagged two assists in the game as the Manchester City youngster had a stormer.

He laid the ball off for Kane to score England's second of the game before picking up a loose ball and exploiting the space ahead of him by feeding Saka for the third.

Phil Foden's game by numbers vs. Senegal:

100% take-on success
40 touches
3 chances created
3 crosses
3 duels won
2 ball recoveries
2 big chances created
2 assists

Simply superb.

Foden, playing in his first World Cup with the Three Lions, was an unstoppable force on the ball. He dribbled his way forward at every opportunity and displayed impeccable spacial intelligence.

At just 22 years and 190 days, he's the youngest player to provide two assists in the same World Cup knockout game since Ronaldo Nazario against Denmark in 1998.

Having also struck against Wales in England's last group game, Foden once again reminded what a key figure he remains in the squad, and fans are raving about him. One fan called him a genius, while another claimed that he makes things look easy.

Here are the best Twitter reactions following Foden's performance against Senegal:

England face France in tasty quarterfinal clash

England, who are looking to win their second FIFA World Cup title, will face their toughest challenge yet against defending champions France in the last eight.

Earlier in the day, Les Bleus made light work of Poland in a 3-1 win to canter into the quarterfinals, with Kylian Mbappe starring with a brace.

The Three Lions, meanwhile, were clinical against Senegal. They displayed their attacking potential with young guns like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden starring for the side.

Gareth Southgate's team started slowly but slowly shifted gears, and Senegal, for all their might, had no answer to the Three Lions' tempo, creativity and passing. France, meanwhile, are a highly talented unit themselves, led by the peerless Kylian Mbappe, who struck twice against Poland, taking his tally in this year's edition to five.

Sparks are set to fly in this fixture.

