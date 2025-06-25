"Makes this story even more exciting" - AC Milan director confirms Real Madrid star is joining after Club World Cup 

AC Milan sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed the signing of Real Madrid star Luka Modric after the FIFA Club World Cup. Modric is set to leave the Bernabeu after the tournament.

Luka Modric has been a crucial part of Real Madrid since signing for them in 2012. After 13 seasons, the Los Blancos captain announced his departure from the club last season. The Croatian's time at the club is marked by multiple accolades, including six UEFA Champions League titles and four LaLiga titles, among others. He also won the 2018 Ballon d'Or while at the club.

After he announced his departure, multiple clubs, including Saudi Pro League sides, were reportedly interested in signing him. However, the Croatian reportedly reached an agreement to join AC Milan.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t GOAL), AC Milan director Igli Tare confirmed Luka Modric's arrival after the FIFA Club World Cup. He said:

"I spoke to him personally and saw a young man who is very keen to compete. His commitment is fundamental for a group that needs players like him, leaders like him. The first question Luka asked me was: 'Will we be a team built to win the championship?'"

Tare continued:

"He has won six Champions Leagues and wants to be a protagonist right away, it is important for what he will transmit in terms of mentality, leadership and professionalism. The fact that he is a Milan fan makes this story even more exciting and it would be great for him to have a season as a protagonist: at the end of the season there is the World Cup."

Luka Modric has reportedly signed a one-year deal with AC Milan, with a salary of €3.5 million per season. He will also have the option to extend for another year. The 39-year-old will go through his medicals after the Club World Cup.

Luka Modric bids farewell to Real Madrid fans after 13-year spell

After his final game at the Santiago Bernabeu, Luka Modric addressed Real Madrid fans during a heartfelt farewell speech. His last LaLiga clash as a Los Blancos player saw them win 2-0 against Real Sociedad in May. Modric said (via Managing Madrid):

"The moment I never wanted to come has arrived. It has been a long but wonderful journey. First, I wanted to thank the club, the president Florentino Pérez. I wanted to thank all the coaches I have had during all these years, my teammates who accompanied me on this journey and all the people who helped me during all this time. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart."

He said:

"It is difficult, but good. In the end we have won a lot, we have had wonderful moments, we have won many trophies but the biggest trophy is your affection, your love, that you have given me all these years. There are no words, really, to thank you for everything you have given me over the years."

In 593 appearances for Real Madrid, Luka Modric recorded 43 goals and 95 assists across competitions. He will be remembered as a club legend and among the most successful players in Real Madrid history.

