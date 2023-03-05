"Makes me throw up" "It's over" - Barcelona fans lose their minds as 'stupid' player starts against Valencia 

Barcelona fans are far from pleased to see Sergi Roberto in their lineup to face Valencia at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga today (March 5).

Xavi Hernandez has picked the Spaniard to complete the midfield trio, but the fans have made it clear that they do not want to watch him play.

The highly versatile midfielder has played consistently for the Blaugrana since the new year, racking up over 10 appearances and starting more than five games. However, his performances on the pitch have done very little to please the fans, despite him providing a goal and an assist against Cadiz in February.

Fans want Sergio Roberto out of the starting lineup and took to Twitter to react to his inclusion, making their feelings very clear. Here are some of their reactions:

Culé718 @DonteWright2 @FCBarcelona Perfect game for Pablo Torre to play @FCBarcelona Perfect game for Pablo Torre to play

rulesandreigns @rulesandreigns @FCBarcelona Pablo benching and then being thrown to the wolves and we wonder why he looks this way when playing. The youth needs minutes Xavi. Pleaseeee. @FCBarcelona Pablo benching and then being thrown to the wolves and we wonder why he looks this way when playing. The youth needs minutes Xavi. Pleaseeee.

Eternal Pain @HopeisHoax



But what the f*ck Roberto did for him to be in XI ?



Xavi's dickriding of Roberto makes me throw up. His talent id stinks so bad.



Also fati's inclusion makes zero sense when he has been consistently playing as a tier 4 football player.



F*ck off xavi twitter.com/FCBarcelona/st… FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona BARÇA XI

#BarçaValencia BARÇA XI 🚨 BARÇA XI 🚨#BarçaValencia https://t.co/qKpSoZ15nH Backline is goodBut what the f*ck Roberto did for him to be in XI ?Xavi's dickriding of Roberto makes me throw up. His talent id stinks so bad.Also fati's inclusion makes zero sense when he has been consistently playing as a tier 4 football player.F*ck off xavi Backline is good But what the f*ck Roberto did for him to be in XI ?Xavi's dickriding of Roberto makes me throw up. His talent id stinks so bad.Also fati's inclusion makes zero sense when he has been consistently playing as a tier 4 football player.F*ck off xavi😡😡😡 twitter.com/FCBarcelona/st…

alejandro @alejand29188752 Roberto is stupid Roberto is stupid

Barcelona vs. Valencia: Match preview

Barcelona are set to take on Valencia at Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon, as they aim to bounce back from their recent loss in La Liga. The Catalan giants currently sit at the top of the table with a seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

Valencia, meanwhile, are struggling in the relegation zone with just 23 points.

Barca suffered a 1-0 defeat to Almeria last weekend, which came just days after their elimination from the UEFA Europa League by Manchester United.

However, the Blaugrana managed to secure a 1-0 victory against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Thursday (March 2). An own goal from Eder Militao was enough to secure the victory for Xavi's side.

The upcoming fixture against Valencia is one of four consecutive league games for Barcelona, with matches against Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid, and Elche to follow. They have had a strong home record this season, having picked up 29 points from 11 matches. They will be looking to continue their four-game winning streak against Valencia.

Los Che, on the other hand, have struggled away from home this season with just six points to their name. They will need to put in a strong performance to take anything from this match, but history is not on their side. Notably, their last win at Camp Nou against Barcelona in La Liga came in April 2016.

All eyes will be on Camp Nou on Sunday as Barcelona aim to extend their lead at the top of La Liga. Meanwhile, Valencia will be hoping for a surprise upset to boost their survival hopes.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes