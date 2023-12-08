“Makes you understand how he becomes number 1 in the world” - Pirlo opens up on experience of coaching Cristiano Ronaldo 

Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo recently shared his experience of managing the Bianconeri, hailing Cristiano Ronaldo's dedication.

Pirlo was appointed Juventus manager in 2020 and he managed them for 52 games before departing at the end of the season. He failed to win the Serie A title with them but did win the Coppa Italiana and Supercoppa Italiana.

During his time with the Bianconeri, Pirlo also managed Cristiano Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Moreover, his dedication and hard work towards his fitness have been an inspiration to many and Pirlo was also impressed with the same.

He recently said in an interview (via Juve FC):

“Coaching Juve was a great experience. It was a journey with a young and new team; I have no regrets. Coaching Ronaldo makes you understand how he becomes number 1 in the world. He is an exemplary professional in everything: from eating, to recovery, to the training itself.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 36 goals and provided six assists in 44 games for Juventus under Pirlo. Overall, he scored 101 goals and contributed 22 assists in 134 games for the Italian giants, winning two Serie A titles, among other honors.

He left Juventus to join Manchester United in 2021 and currently plies his trade for Al-Nassr. Pirlo, meanwhile, is the manager of Serie B side Sampdoria.

Piers Morgan takes another dig at Erik ten Hag referencing Cristiano Ronaldo's interview

Manchester United have had a tough start to the season, majorly putting in poor performances despite grinding out results. There have been reports of unrest in the dressing room and manager Erik ten Hag losing his authority over some of the players.

Ahead of United's clash against Chelsea on December 6, a number of journalists were banned from Ten Hag's press conference. Manchester United stated that these journalists didn't contact them for a response before publishing the aforementioned rumors.

Journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan took a dig at United and Ten Hag, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"REMINDER: Everything ⁦@Cristiano told me a year ago about Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag has been proven correct."

Cristiano Ronaldo had a tense relationship with Ten Hag ever since the latter's appointment last summer. In an interview with Morgan, he said that the Dutchman didn't show him respect and also highlighted the club's infrastructural issues. Ronaldo was later released after the mutual termination of his contract.