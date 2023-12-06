"Makes you understand how you can become number one" - Former Juventus coach on 'exemplary professional' Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for being the consummate professional on the pitch.

Now 38, the Al-Nassr attacker spent three seasons with the Old Lady after leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner struck 101 times in 134 games across competitions, winning consecutive Serie A titles.

Pirlo managed Ronaldo during his only season at the Bianconeri helm in 2020-21. The Portuguese struck 36 times in 44 games across competitions, including 29 times in the league, winning the Capocannoniere.

However, Juve only finished fourth, finishing 13 points behind winners Inter Milan, as their nine-year Serie A reign came to an end. Nevertheless, Pirlo has fond memories of his time in the Juve dugout, particularly with Ronaldo.

“Coaching Juventus was a great experience. It was a campaign with a young and new team. I have no regrets", Pirlo told Radio TV Serie A (via A Bola).

"Coaching Ronaldo makes you understand how you can become number one in the world. He is an exemplary professional in everything. From nutrition, to recovery, training."

Pirlo left at the end of his season-long spell after a collectively underwhelming campaign. It also turned out to be Ronaldo's last at Juventus, as he would return to Manchester United at the start of the next campaign.

How has former Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo fared at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running since joining Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in December as a free agent.

The 38-year-old - ageing like fine wine - has 39 goals in 38 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 15 goals and seven assists, with Al-Nassr second in the standings, seven behind leaders Al-Hilal (41) after 15 games.

Ronaldo has also dazzled in international football this year, striking 10 times in nine UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying games to take Portugal to next year's finals in Germany.