"Makes me want to put a brick on the TV" "Not sure there is anything more depressing" - Liverpool fans describe one player as a 'cancerous presence' for his calamitous display in 2-1 Manchester United loss

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily to James Milner's display in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on August 22.

An injury crisis for Jurgen Klopp's side has rocked the Merseysiders' midfield and it was a new-look middle three that faced off against the Red Devils.

Milner was chosen alongside captain Jordan Henderson and youngster Harvey Elliot.

The veteran midfielder struggled to deal with Manchester United's midfield, failing to deal with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

He took issue with defender Virgil Van Dijk for Manchester United's opener with Jadon Sancho's composure swaying the Dutch centre-back into indecisiveness.

Milner was seen in a heated exchange with Van Dijk off the back of the first goal being conceded and the English midfielder's night didn't get much better.

Marcus Rashford grabbed the Red Devils' second in the 53rd minute following good build-up play and Milner was nowhere to be seen whilst United counter attacked.

The Merseysiders did pull one back through Mohamed Salah's header in the 81st minute but couldn't find a vital equalizer.

This leaves Klopp's side without a win in their first three fixtures of the season and suffered their first domestic loss of 2022.

Milner's performance has drawn the ire of Liverpool fans and here are some reactions from Twitter to the Englishman's performance:

Sean @SeanDOlfc Henderson and Milner come off and we start playing football. Two utterly cancerous presences in this squad Henderson and Milner come off and we start playing football. Two utterly cancerous presences in this squad

Sean @SeanDOlfc I completely and utterly blame James Milner and Jordan Henderson. Absolutely none of the first half incidents happen without those fcking mechanics playing pinball in midfield I completely and utterly blame James Milner and Jordan Henderson. Absolutely none of the first half incidents happen without those fcking mechanics playing pinball in midfield

TO @TamiOriade Mane this, Mane that, they are playing James Milner in 2022 ! Mane this, Mane that, they are playing James Milner in 2022 !

RF9 🇧🇷 @SambaRole Many of our players are past their expiry dates and I'm not saying this based on today's game. Milner, Keita, Firmino, Ox and a bunch of others need to be out the door by next summer, we need a fucking breath of fresh air Many of our players are past their expiry dates and I'm not saying this based on today's game. Milner, Keita, Firmino, Ox and a bunch of others need to be out the door by next summer, we need a fucking breath of fresh air

SG @SGoutheway Milner should be discussing his favourite players he’s played against on podcasts not starting matches like this Milner should be discussing his favourite players he’s played against on podcasts not starting matches like this

Sean @SeanDOlfc It’s been about 3 years too long where we have to talk about James Milner. He makes me want to put a brick the TV It’s been about 3 years too long where we have to talk about James Milner. He makes me want to put a brick the TV

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy Elliott out of his depth, Milner washed, Henderson washed, Keita getting a happy ending massage, Fabinho worn out from Rebeca dashing him about in the bedroom and Thiago too busy being a princess, how embarrassing Elliott out of his depth, Milner washed, Henderson washed, Keita getting a happy ending massage, Fabinho worn out from Rebeca dashing him about in the bedroom and Thiago too busy being a princess, how embarrassing

Adz🖤 @adzmk2 James Milner vs Man Utd |Highlights| The last dance??? James Milner vs Man Utd |Highlights| The last dance???🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/YLaUVTzQyV

Jan Říha @HonzaRihaftbl I'm not sure there is anything more depressing than watching Henderson & Milner start in LFC's midfield in 2022. I'm not sure there is anything more depressing than watching Henderson & Milner start in LFC's midfield in 2022.

Liverpool's midfield performance in defeat to Manchester United hints at need for new signing

A difficult watch for Klopp

Liverpool manager Klopp has claimed that his side do not need to sign a new midfielder.

Following Thiago Alcantara's injury that occurred in the season-opening 2-2 draw with Fulham, he said:

"I know what will now come up, it’s clear. We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough – and we actually have enough. But the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen."

However, his side's performance in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United tells the story as to the problems that are occurring in midfield.

The likes of Henderson, Milner and Elliot just unable to have an impact in the absence of Thiago.

Fabinho did come off the bench but there still remains a glaring issue in the middle of the park.

A move for new Wolverhampton Wanderers signing Matheus Nunes had been reportedly explored, per the Telegraph.

However, it seems that Liverpool are putting all their eggs in the Jude Bellingham basket, eager to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder next summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett