"Making a difference for us" - Xavi singles out 24-year-old Barcelona star for praise after performance against Celta Vigo

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez praised winger Ousmane Dembele after the Catalans' 3-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Tuesday, May 10. The Spaniard was impressed with Dembele and admitted that he's made a difference in the team.

The Frenchman got two assists on the night as a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a goal from Memphis Depay sealed the win for Barcelona. Iago Aspas scored the only goal for Celta Vigo.

Dembele now leads the assists charts in La Liga this season with 13 assists. He has played just 20 matches so far. Speaking after the match, Xavi was all praise for his winger and said (via Barca Universal):

"Making a difference is not just scoring goals. The first goal is practically his, then he provides another goal for Auba. Ousmane is making a difference for us."

Dembele has turned a big corner since Xavi was appointed manager in November 2021. After struggling due to injuries and form, the Frenchman has made a big impact in helping Barcelona reach second position in the league table.

His contract with the club expires in the summer and after this resurgence, the Blaugrana will hope he renews his contract.

As per journalist Dario Montero, Manchester United have submitted an offer for Dembele of around €10-€15 million per year. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested and could offer €17 million.

Barcelona beat Celta Vigo to strengthen their second position in the La Liga table

The Catalans put in a valiant effort as they beat Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Tuesday to make it three wins in a row. Memphis Depay scored the first goal after some brilliant work by Ousmane Dembele.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then scored on either side of halftime to make it 3-0 on the night.

Iago Aspas scored in the 50th minute to give the visitors some hope. However, a red card for Jeison Murillo ended any chance of a comeback.

The Blaugrana, though, faced a major setback as Ronald Araujo had an accidental clash of heads with Gavi. The Uruguayan was taken off the pitch in an ambulance and everyone hopes that he is okay and recovering well.

With the win, Barcelona solidified their second position in the table behind champions Real Madrid. They are seven points above third-placed Sevilla, who have played one less match.

