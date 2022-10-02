“Making people eat their own words as usual”, “never doubt the goat ever again” – Fans salute Lionel Messi as he scores incredible free-kick goal for PSG against Nice

Fans were in awe of Lionel Messi as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker scored a stunning free-kick goal to give his team the lead against OGC Nice.

He struck an exceptional free-kick in the 28th minute, blowing the roof off the Parc des Princes today (October 1) in Ligue 1. The Argentine has now scored seven goals in 12 matches in all competitions this season for the Parisians.

Neymar Jr. played a dummy, running over the ball before the Argentine perfectly found the back of the net with an exquisite effort.

The little magician also scored a free-kick goal in Argentina's latest friendly game against Jamaica on September 28.

After the goal against Nice, fans compared Messi to his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. They stated that the 35-year-old has more free-kick goals than his counterpart has goals this season.

Ronaldo, 37, has found it hard to get himself on the scoresheet so far this season, scoring only one goal this campaign.

Some also opined that being excluded from the 2022 Ballon d'Or final 30 list has reinvigorated the seven-time winner of the coveted individual award.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as the former Barcelona man put PSG ahead against Nice in Ligue 1:

Messi is slowly returning to his best, something PSG fans didn't get to see during his first season at the club. He only scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games for the Parisians across all competitions last season. Those numbers were no match for the lofty standards he set for himself during his time at Barcelona.

The defending French champions, meanwhile, are drawing 1-1 at the time of writing the article. If they avoid defeat, they will hold on to the spot of the league leaders.

Lionel Messi could make a return to Barcelona as PSG contract expires soon

PSG superstar Lionel Messi in action for argentina

Many Barcelona fans were left teary-eyed as Messi left the Catalan club last summer to join PSG. Barcelona were debt-ridden and were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage rules.

However, the club's greatest ever player might be in for a poetic return as his current contract with the Parisians expires next summer.

He is free to discuss potential moves from January and the move would be free of cost. However, while many are expecting him to return, Barcelona haven't made any attempts to sign him so far (via Mirror).

Moreover, Messi is slowly finding his rhythm at his current club.

Xavi Hernandez is also building a project of his own in Barcelona with young players given priorities. Hence, there are many factors that need to align for the Argentina captain's historic comeback at his boyhood club to happen.

