“Man can’t run”, “We’re losing 3-0” – Real Madrid fans worried as 33-year-old is named in line-up to face Chelsea 

Real Madrid fans are worried as manager Carlo Ancelotti has opted to start Toni Kroos in their UEFA Champions League clash against Chelsea on April 12. The midfielder is potentially set to start in the defensive midfield position in the first-leg quarter-final clash. This has the Santiago Bernabeu faithful worried about his lack of intensity.

A midfield overhaul has seen Real Madrid recently sign young midfielders like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. Kroos' time seems to be nearing its end.

However, Ancelotti has continued to trust the aging playmaker to control his midfield, with the German starting six Champions League games this season.

The Italian tactician believes Kroos can impress against Chelsea. However, Madrid fans don't believe the same and many have taken to Twitter to question the lineup. Here is a selection of tweets from unhappy supporters:

Chelsea and Real Madrid lock horns at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

In Europe's elite clash in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg, Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti, reunited with his former club, will seek a fifth European triumph after decimating Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16. The Blues, on the other hand, overcame Borussia Dortmund's first-leg advantage to triumph 2-1.

With rumors of Ancelotti's potential return to Stamford Bridge, he will remain focused on expanding his glittering trophy cabinet. However, securing another La Liga and Champions League double remains a distant dream. Real Madrid's recent 3-2 loss to Villarreal granted Barcelona the opportunity to extend their lead to 15 points in the La Liga table.

As the Catalans continue to distance themselves in Spain, Real Madrid will need to prioritize their 15th Champions League title. Their home scoring prowess has remained unbroken since a 3-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow in December 2018. They've triumphed in their last five European games at the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's managerial return at Stamford Bridge was dampened by a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matheus Nunes' spectacular goal exacerbated Chelsea's struggle to rise in the rankings in the Premier League table. However, the Blues will now need to focus on garnering a result over the Spanish juggernauts.

Chelsea's third consecutive Champions League quarter-final appearance will remind the Madridistas that the Blues are no pushovers. However, their quarter-final showdown last year ended in a 5-3 aggregate victory for the Spaniards, which will give Ancelotti's men some confidence.

