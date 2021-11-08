"Man City were far, far superior" - Peter Schmeichel blasts Manchester United stars for underwhelming performance in 2-0 defeat

Peter Schmeichel has blasted Manchester United players after their loss to Manchester City. The former Red Devils and Cityzens keeper believes Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw should have done a lot better and blocked the game's second goal.

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Manchester City on Saturday. A first-half goal from Bernardo Silva and an own goal from Eric Bailly saw the Red Devils crumble to another defeat at Old Trafford this season.

Schmeichel was talking to BBC Radio 5 Live when he took shots at Maguire and Shaw for not doing well. He believes they should not have left the ball when they had a chance to clear and help De Gea out.

"The second goal was a terrible goal to concede," he said. "David de Gea couldn't do anything initially, but my God, what are Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw doing on the back post? They should clear the ball.

"Maguire and Shaw both leave it, they both have the chance to clear it, thinking that either the keeper is coming out for it or that it's going out for a corner," he added. "Oh my God! David de Gea couldn't do anything about the second goal, it should have been cleared. The defending, I mean…"

The 57-year-old praised Manchester City and claimed Pep Guardiola's side were far superior to their derby rivals.

"Man City have been far, far superior and it could have been four," he said. "There's a lack of willingness to do what you have to do – closing down, stop the crosses, the passes, it's not happened."

Schmeichel unhappy with Manchester United's Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly's own goal handed Manchester City the lead at Old Trafford, and Peter Schmeichel was not happy with his performance. Questioning the defender's way of clearing the ball, the former Manchester United keeper said:

"He got away with a couple of similar situations on Tuesday, this time he didn't. To allow City to get the cross in when you have seven players in the box is not good enough. Two players at the back post could have scored if Bailly didn't touch that anyway, but Bailly should have easily cleared that for a corner."

Manchester United are yet to decide the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The manager is expected to be at the helm when they face Watford in two weeks.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee