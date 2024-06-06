Man City man Jack Grealish and Manchester United superstar to be left out of England squad for 2024 Euros - Reports

England manager Gareth Southgate has reportedly left Manchester United star Harry Maguire and Manchester City forward Jack Grealish out of his squad for Euro 2024. The duo will now leave the camp after having been selected as part of the initial 33-man squad to fight for places in the tournament.

Southgate named 33 players in the initial squad. However, every team needs to submit a final list of 26 players to UEFA by June 7, exactly a week from the start of the tournament. The first casualty was Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison, who, despite featuring in the friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, was dropped.

Two more players have been cut from the Three Lions squad for the tournament. They are former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and Manchester City ace Jack Grealish. Both players will have the summer off after receiving confirmation from the manager that they won't be on the plane to Germany, as per David Ornstein.

Experienced centre-back Maguire misses out due to a calf injury he picked up in the final weeks of the season for Manchester United. The 31-year-old has yet to join team training, participating in only individual workouts in his time in the England camp. He isn't expected to be fit enough for the tournament and will end his run of featuring in three consecutive major tournaments for his country.

Meanwhile, Grealish endured a desperately poor season at Manchester City, with three goals in 36 appearances across all competitions. The 28-year-old forward struggled with fitness and psychological issues which stemmed from his family witnessing a break-in during the season. The former Aston Villa man featured against Bosnia, but has been dropped by the manager.

Manchester City keen to beat Manchester United to Euro 2024-bound England star - Reports

Manchester City are looking to edge rivals Manchester United in their pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze in the summer transfer window. Fichajes.net reports that the English champions are keen on the 25-year-old, who is set to make the England squad for Euro 2024.

Eze was one of his side's most impressive players in the Premier League, as he has been in recent seasons. He scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 31 games across competitions for Palace in the 2023-24 season. The midfielder was on the radar of the Cityzens last summer, but a move did not work out as an official offer did not arrive.

Manchester City are prepared to pay his €90 million fee, which would see them blow Manchester United out of the water. If a move does go through, he will join Savio and Claudio Echeverri as the side's attacking reinforcement next season.