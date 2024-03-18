“Man City will beat you comfortably” - Jamie Carragher fires back at Rio Ferdinand’s claims after Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hit back at Rio Ferdinand after the Merseysiders' 4-3 defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, March 17.

The Red Devils came out on top in an exhilarating FA Cup contest at Old Trafford on Sunday. Scott McTominay gave them the lead in the 10th minute. But the visitors fought back, scoring two goals via Alexis Mac Allister (44') and Mohamed Salah (45+2').

With Liverpool looking set to win the game, substitute Antony scored an excellent goal in the 87th minute to restore parity to take it to extra time. Manchester United again found themselves trailing after Harvey Elliott scored in the 105th minute.

However, Marcus Rashford scored in the 112th minute after a mistake from Darwin Nunez. Amad Diallo then scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage time to take United into the FA Cup semi-finals.

After the game, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand shared a picture on Twitter, with the caption "Wembley!". The picture showed Ferdinand celebrating with United during his playing days, with Jamie Carragher disappointed in front of them, having lost the game.

Carragher responded to Ferdinand's tweet, writing:

"Relax. Man City will beat you comfortably in the final & ETH will still be in charge next season. It’s not the win you think it is!!"

Expand Tweet

The Red Devils will face Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals. The second semi-final, meanwhile, will take place between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Marcus Rashford on Amad Diallo after his winner in Manchester United's win over Liverpool

Amad Diallo had made just three appearances this season before his heroics against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals. He missed 27 games due to a knee injury and other fitness issues and was mostly on the bench for the remaining games.

However, the 21-year-old was excellent when called upon to replace Raphael Varane in the 85th minute on Sunday. He completed 10/10 passes, won 6/10 duels and completed 1/2 dribble attempts. He then scored the all-important winner for Manchester United.

After the win over Liverpool, Marcus Rashford spoke about Amad and said (via manutd.com):

"I'm happy for him. He's been working hard this year and he's probably not had the opportunities that we would have wished.

"But listen, if he wants to have more opportunities, there's not better way to prove it than nights like tonight."

Manchester United signed Amad from Atalanta for a reported fee of €21.30 million in January 2021. He has made just 12 senior appearances for them, spending time on loan at Rangers and Sunderland.