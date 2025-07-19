“Man is too good”, “Gonna have a fantastic season” - Manchester United fans thrilled by performance from 20-year-old in draw with Leeds

Manchester United fans were ecstatic after watching Patrick Dorgu in action against Leeds United on Saturday, July 19, at the Strawberry Arena. The Red Devils were held to a 0-0 draw by their bitter rivals, but the Danish full-back managed to impress.Dorgu started on the bench, with new signing Diego Leon handed his debut at the left wing-back position. The 20-year-old replaced the Paraguayan at half-time and enjoyed a stellar outing. Dorgu won all of his aerial battles and tackles, while registering 85% pass accuracy. He managed three ball recoveries, three touches in the box, three shots, and two crosses. Manchester United fans were ecstatic with his performance and took to social media to express their views. One fan wrote:&quot;If you don’t rate Dorgu, then you don’t know ball. Go work on yourself.&quot;Another added:&quot;Patrick Dorgu need to work on his shootings and finishing and it’ll be over for everyone. Man is too good. He’s like Nuno Mendes and can be even more better.&quot;One fan was full of praise for Dorgu, noting:&quot;Patrick dorgu is a proper baller&quot;Another chimed: &quot;Anyway I really liked yoro today. Dorgu looks like he could be a revelation as well. That midfielder is imo now more important than anything else&quot;One fan insisted that the Danish defender is a serious footballer, adding:&quot;Keep lying on Dorgu, he’s a serious footballer&quot;Another quipped:&quot;That Patrick Dorgu performance shouldn't go unnoticed❤️&quot;One fan backed Dorgu to have a fantastic season ahead with Manchester United, commenting:&quot;Dorgu is gonna have a fantastic season.&quot;Another stated:&quot;putting money in dorgu stocks&quot;One fan was aghast that people don't rate Dorgu, posting:&quot;People still don’t rate Dorgu, you know…&quot;The Red Devils next face West Ham United in their pre-season tour of the US on July 26 at the MetLife Stadium.Are Manchester United closing in on Valencia's Javi Guerra? Javi GuerraManchester United have reached a verbal agreement with Javi Guerra, according to journalist Daniele Longo. The Red Devils are looking to add a new controller in the middle of the park and have set their sights on the Spaniard. Guerra was outstanding for Valencia last season, registering three goals and three assists from 38 games. The 22-year-old is highly rated in LaLiga and is under contract until 2027. As such, Manchester United may have to pay a proper fee to secure his signature this year.