“Man gotta stay humble”, “We can rest now” – Rival fans react hilariously as Leeds end Virgil van Dijk’s unbeaten run at Anfield during 2-1 win over Liverpool

Rival fans reacted hilariously as Virgil van Dijk's unbeaten league run at Anfield came to an end, as Liverpool were defeated 2-1 by Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday (29 November).

The loss marked Van Dijk's first league loss at the Red Fortress. He remained undefeated in his first 70 home league games for the Reds.

Rodrigo Moreno opened the scoring for the away side in the fourth minute. Mohamed Salah equalized for Jurgen Klopp's team in the 14th minute of the game.

However, Crysencio Summerville managed a 89th minute winner to collect three points on the road for his side.

The defeat marked Liverpool's fourth loss in the league this season. The Reds currently sit in ninth spot in the Premier League table with 16 points from 12 games.

The loss also marked Virgil van Dijk's first loss at the stadium in the Premier League and he was trolled by rival fans for that reason.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the game:

OBAMA🇬🇭🇺🇸 @1Obama_ Ena "Van Dijk hasn't lost a Game at Anfield" now we won't hear such statement again. Man gotta stay humble

Kwame Benaiah @kwamebenaiah Van Dijk loses a game at Anfield now. We can rest now

Nana😹 @qwofyelement Van Dijk has finally lost a Premier League match at the Anfield.

A very good day to be a man united fan.

A very good day to be a man united fan. Van Dijk has finally lost a Premier League match at the Anfield. A very good day to be a man united fan.

Ryan @bernardooooV3 That's hilarious Van Dijk try hard mode to keep his Anfield record intact against us only to lose it to Leeds of all teams two weeks later

Lατιf🦅 @iLatif_ Virgil Van Dijk has lost a premier league game at Anfield for the first time. The only record he holds as the “Premier League greatest defender” Lol Virgil Van Dijk has lost a premier league game at Anfield for the first time. The only record he holds as the “Premier League greatest defender” Lol

Al Foran @ImpressionistAL Van Dijk tried fending off Summerville with his "impenetrable aura" Van Dijk tried fending off Summerville with his "impenetrable aura"

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 Liverpool might actually be finished, now even Van Dijk’s Anfield record got broken… Liverpool might actually be finished, now even Van Dijk’s Anfield record got broken…

MOHNICE ⚔️ @Mohnice_ But but Virgil Van Dijk have not lost at home since the creation of the world... Goodnight But but Virgil Van Dijk have not lost at home since the creation of the world... Goodnight 😂

Leeds United managed their third league win of the season and currently sit in 15th spot with 12 points from 12 games.

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk hailed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Liverpool FC vs. Leeds United - Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the finest players to ever grace the beautiful game. Virgil van Dijk, on the other hand, is often considered one of the best defenders in recent times.

The Dutchman has faced both legends during his time at Liverpool and also on the international scene.

While speaking to ESPN Argentina, he hailed the duo for their impeccable careers (via PSG Talk):

“They have been crazy if you think about it. The amount of goals they’ve scored, you saw the other day that Ronaldo had the 700th career goal, that’s outstanding, outrageous. Messi, incredible. They have been the two faces of football a little bit of the last decade.

"Just respect for them and for me to play against these guys and to experience them in real life is definitely a pleasure. … It was also a nice thing to sit next to them in the UEFA ceremony award, it was a great experience.”

