"Man of the match", "Take a bow" - Fans hail Arsenal star for his 'heroic' performance in penalty shootout win over Porto

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya won over fans tonight (March 12) with a man-of-the-match performance in his side's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal victory against FC Porto.

Raya made two incredible saves as the Gunners won 4-2 on penalties after taking the tie to extra time. The hosts won 1-0 on the night thanks to Leandro Trossard's first-half goal. This levelled matters on aggregate (1-1) and the two sides needed a shootout to be separated.

Arsenal's Spanish shot-stopper came up trumps, first denying Wendell. He tipped the Brazilian left-back's attempt onto the post and the ball came back off his leg and away from the goal.

Raya took the Gunners into the quarterfinals in memorable fashion. He flew to his left and met Brazilian winger Galeno's effort with a spectacular save.

The Spain international was named UEFA's Man of the Match and with good reason following his penalty heroics. He also made three saves over 120 minutes and his ball-playing abilities were on display with 32 passes.

Raya joined Arsenal from Brentford on loan last summer and many questioned Mikel Arteta's decision to sign him. English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had impressed last season as his side challenged for the title.

The Gunners' loanee has had some nervy moments at the Emirates this season. But, tonight he wrote himself in the club's history books as they advanced to Europe's elite club competition quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

Arsenal's hero David Raya insists he should have saved three penalties

Arsenal FC v FC Porto: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Raya reflected on his penalty heroics after the win against Porto admitting he should have made three saves during the shootout. The Spaniard told TNT Sports:

"I should have saved three, but I'm over the moon to save two."

The 28-year-old is playing Champions League football for the first time in his career. He's made seven appearances in Europe's elite club competition, keeping four clean sheets.

Raya touched on his debut European campaign and the joy of reaching the quarterfinals with Arsenal:

"It's a great feeling, especially for me personally. It's the first time in so many years we have got the to the (Champions League) quarter-finals. It's a great moment both personally and collectively."

The Spaniard's performance tonight should ensure the Gunners sign him permanently at the end of the season. They will have to pay Brentford £27 million to make that happen.

Arteta was eager to bring Raya to the Emirates last summer despite backlash from fans and pundits. His decision has been rewarded and he's had a knack for getting his recruitment right during his reign.