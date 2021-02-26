Paul Scholes backs Manchester United to win the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes thinks his former club are favourites to win the UEFA Europa League this season. The Red Devils beat Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate to book their place in the next round of the competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side beat Real Sociedad 4-0 in the first leg of their tie, which was enough for Manchester United to qualify for the next round. The two sides played out a 0-0 stalemate on Thursday night, resulting in Sociedad's elimination from the competition.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes that his former side have enough to win the whole competition. After the game, he told BT Sport, as reported by The DailyMail:

"Man United can (win the Europa), I'm not sure about the other (British) teams. Man Utd have the best squad in the competition. This is a great chance for United to win something. They (other British clubs) think they have a good chance, but Man United are much better than Arsenal and Tottenham."

Manchester United have drawn fellow favourites AC Milan in what will be the standout fixture of the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Both sides are currently in second place in their respective domestic leagues and fans will be treated to an exhilarating contest.

Scholes believes that Manchester United need to start winning trophies soon

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have his best chance of winning silverware this season.

Manchester United have failed to win their last four semi-finals across all cup competitions and have not won any silverware since 2017. Paul Scholes believes that the players need to step up in order for the team to start challenging for trophies.

"You've seen them do well to get to second in the league, then fall away. They went top then, unfortunately, and went on a sticky run and fell away. They have got to find that extra quality in big games. If Man Utd want to go to the next level, win titles, win cups - these players need to step up," said Scholes.

"There's no doubt he (Fernandes) is a great player, he has to lead this team to trophies. He can't do it by himself. There's a nucleus at the club that is good enough to nearly win something. They haven't improved yet to win something, they have to do that," Scholes added.