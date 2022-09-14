"Man is washed," "That lazy unserious boy" - Fans take shots at Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool's win over Ajax

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn't had the best of starts to the 2022/23 season and his poor showings continued in the Reds' 2-1 UEFA Champions League (UCL) win over Ajax.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds in the 17th minute at Anfield on September 13, but the Amsterdam giants hit back just nine minutes later.

Steven Berghuis and Steven Bergwijn combined on Liverpool's right flank, easing past Alexander-Arnold before Mohammed Kudus sent the ball into the net with a thunderous left-footed strike.

If not for Joel Matip's 89th-minute winner, Jurgen Klopp's side would have been forced to drop points for a second consecutive UCL match. They had previously lost 4-1 to Napoli in their opening UCL encounter this season.

After the match, fans on social media took shots at Alexander-Arnold for yet another sub-par performance.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

DanOB @DanOB55919773 No reds talking about Trent being at fault for yet another goal!?🤫 No reds talking about Trent being at fault for yet another goal!?🤫👀

KPEGZ @itz_Prince4real @kutu_mame Trent needs some time on the bench. Man is washed @kutu_mame Trent needs some time on the bench. Man is washed

#SpecialME @Jaytex_songz Lol the regression of trent is <<<<<< Lol the regression of trent is <<<<<<

Janty @CFC_Janty At this point Trent is more closer to Wan Bissaka than he is to Reece James. At this point Trent is more closer to Wan Bissaka than he is to Reece James.

Miliphicer_CFC @MILIPHICER How tf is Trent being compared to Reece James?? How tf is Trent being compared to Reece James??

InfiniIndus @veb_ind @CFCMod_ Reece James is way better than Trent... Both in attack and defence @CFCMod_ Reece James is way better than Trent... Both in attack and defence

Amoah Daniel @danamoah247 Reece James is far way better than Trent but Liverpool fans will not agree da Reece James is far way better than Trent but Liverpool fans will not agree da

It is worth mentioning that Alexander-Arnold was the center of criticism for failing to close down his side in the Reds' heavy defeat at Naples as well. The England international was also disparaged for his poor showing in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United earlier this season.

Liverpool endure slow start to 2022/23 season

Liverpool haven't started the new season as they would have hoped for, managing just two wins in six Premier League games so far. They started off with consecutive draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace before Manchester United condemned them to their first defeat of the season.

The Reds responded brilliantly, dispatching Bournemouth 9-0 before getting the better of Newcastle United in a closely fought encounter. But they were taken to the cleaners against Napoli in their opening UCL encounter of the season, losing 4-1.

A win over Ajax will give them some confidence as they prepare to build momentum in the Premier League. They will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Saturday, October 1, before facing Rangers in their third UCL group-stage match of the season.

