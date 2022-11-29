A protestor interrupted the FIFA World Cup clash between Portugal and Uruguay on Monday, November 28, by running on to the pitch with a pride flag.

According to Pop Base, the man ran on to the field of play with a rainbow flag, while wearing a t-shirt with the message 'Save Ukraine' on the front. The protestor's tee also had a slogan on the back which read: 'Respect for Iranian woman.'

The Qatar World Cup has attracted plenty of controversy in the months and years leading up to the event, with concerns for th LGBTQ+ community in the Gulf state. Homosexuality is illegal in the country and reports have been circulated during the competition of rainbow colored clothing being removed from supporters.

Several UEFA nations' captains were also set to wear rainbow colored 'One Love' armbands in the group stage games of the World Cup, but dropped the gesture at the last minute due to sporting threats by FIFA. The organization has also banned nations from showing political statements and the protestor was not shown on television, but has already gone viral.

Ukraine has been at war since the Russian invasion in February, while Iran is in the midst of widespread protests over the treatment of its women. The protestor was quickly tackled to the floor by security and forcibly led away.

Former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair defends FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Former Labour leader Tony Blair, who was UK Prime Minister from 1997-2007, believes countries are in danger of going overboard in their criticism of Qatar.

The former politician told The News Agents podcast (as per LBC News):

"It's not sensible of us to disrespect Qatar. This is their biggest event they’ve held. It’s a huge event for the country. They are allies of us, they invest huge amounts of money in this country.

"One of the things I can see now is a kind of social revolution going on across the Middle East and I think it will in the end change the role of women and things like gay rights. Make your point, but then having made your point you recognise for the country it’s a very important event."

He added:

"There is a process of change. Is it happening quick enough? No - you always want it to happen quicker, but there is this process of change happening across the Middle East."

