"Managed to score a Premier League goal before Hojlund" - Fans react as Christopher Nkunku scores on PL debut for Chelsea

Chelsea fans on X (formerly Twitter) praised Christopher Nkunku after he scored his first goal for the Blues in their 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, December 24.

The Blues' poor start to the season continued as they were emphatically beaten by Wolves at the Molineux. Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling were guilty of missing big chances in the first half. Mario Lemina (51') and Matt Doherty (93') scored one goal apiece to help the hosts secure all three points.

Mauricio Pochettino subbed in Christopher Nkunku for Lesley Ugochukwu in the 58th minute in a desperate attempt to get Chelsea back into the game. The Frenchman had a stellar performance in just his second appearance of the season. He headed home from Raheem Sterling's cross in the 96th minute to score a consolation goal.

The 26-year-old completed all 17 of his passes with an accuracy of 100% and landed all three of his shots on target as well.

Chelsea fans were left impressed by Nkunku's cameo against Wolves. One fan compared him to Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund who is yet to get off the mark in 14 Premier League appearances:

"Nkunku was injured for half the season and still managed to score a Premier league goal before Hojlund"

Another fan chimed in:

"I wonder how different our season would have been if Christopher Nkunku was available from the start. All he needed today against Wolves was one chance."

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino addresses his side's confidence after Wolves defeat

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted his players need to further learn and adapt to the Premier League to build their confidence. His comments arrive after the Blues fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Sunday.

Despite spending over £400 million in the summer, the Blues have the third-youngest squad in the Premier League. They have an average age of 24 years and 352 days (as per Opta Analyst).

The west London outfit have endured a difficult campaign so far and are languishing in 10th place in the league table. They have lost eight of their 18 games so far and have 22 points in total, 18 points behind leaders Arsenal.

When asked if confidence in his side is an issue, Pochettino replied (via Chelsea's official website):

"We’ve spoken a lot, since the start of the season, and we know we are a young team. Some of these players are playing in the Premier League for the first time and they need to gain confidence playing at this level."

He added:

"They need to adapt to play at this level and, of course, it is about confidence and belief in themselves. We are a young team that needs to learn from games like this. We know we can still improve and that is something we need to work on."

The Blues next face Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, December 27.

