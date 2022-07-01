"Manager will want to implement some new rules and new standards that fit with Ronaldo" - Louis Saha backs Cristiano Ronaldo to play a bigger role this season under Ten Hag at Manchester United

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha believes Cristiano Ronaldo will play an important role under Erik ten Hag during the 2022-23 season.

The Red Devils willl begin a new era under the Dutch tactician next season. Saha stated that Ronaldo's impact will be beneficial not only on the pitch but off it as well. The 37-year-old forward could motivate struggling players like Marcus Rashford as United prepare for a season in the UEFA Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to spearhead Manchester United's attack next season. However, Saha also mentioned one area where the Portuguese skipper might not be as effective as other players.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, the Frenchman was quoted as saying the following when asked if Ronaldo will play a "big role" next season:

"Definitely. Not only by scoring goals, but with his stature. I’m sure the new manager will want to implement some new rules and new standards that fit with Ronaldo. Maybe not so much on the pressing side, but his work ethic and his desire to always be accountable."

Saha added:

"Performance-wise, Ronaldo is up there with the best, he’ll drive the players that need confidence, like Rashford. It’s a new manager, new rules, new atmosphere and I’m very excited."

Manchester United enter the Ten Hag era on the back of one of their most disappointing seasons. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last time around with a goal difference of zero. They also failed to win a single piece of silverware for the fifth consecutive season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer

United will at least want to be competitive next season and Cristiano Ronaldo will be an integral part of their plans. However, there were some updates regarding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner potentially departing Old Trafford.

According to recent reports, Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy with United's lack of transfer activities. As things stand, the club are yet to sign a new player despite letting some major players leave this summer.

The Manchester Evening News reported that new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly held a meeting with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes involving the player. These links, however, have soon died down with the Portuguese forward expected to stay at Old Trafford for the final year of his contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo was notably Manchester United's leading goalscorer last season, netting 24 times in 38 outings across all competitions.

