"Managers are not afraid to rotate" - Paul Robinson says it's 'imperative' that Liverpool keep hold of 23-year-old

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has stressed the need for Liverpool to retain Caoimhin Kelleher's services beyond this summer.

Kelleher swapped Irish outfit Ringmahon Rangers for Liverpool at the age of 16 in 2015. He went on to rise through the ranks in the Reds' youth setup and make his senior debut for the club in 2019.

The 23-year-old has since established himself as Jurgen Klopp's second-choice goalkeeper ahead of Adrian. He played eight matches in all competitions for the side last term and helped them win the domestic cup double.

Some believe the Ireland international is good enough to become a starter elsewhere. However, Liverpool want to keep hold of the goalkeeper for as long as possible, according to The Athletic.

Addressing Kelleher's future, Robinson has insisted that it is 'imperative' that the Reds keep him. The former Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper feels the Irishman will come in handy for Klopp's side despite Alisson's presence. He told Football Insider:

“It is imperative that they keep him from a Liverpool point of view. He is so young. He has shown the ability that he has got. There is no doubt about it, he has the ability to play week in, week out as a number one."

“Every Premier League club carries two number one goalkeepers now. It is vitally important that they do because they are playing in so many competitions. Kelleher will get opportunities but it really depends what he wants."

“The number one has changed massively at the big clubs. Managers are not afraid to rotate goalkeepers now. There is always a clear number one at a club but if he is not playing well there is a number two there that the manager is able to put in."

Kelleher has a contract with the Merseyside-based club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Kelleher left out of Liverpool's 37-man squad for pre-season tour

Klopp and Co have touched down in Bangkok ahead of a friendly against Manchester United on Tuesday. The Reds have also confirmed their 37-man squad for the tour.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Davies, Kaide Gordon and Calvin Ramsay have not travelled with Liverpool’s squad to Thailand. Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Davies, Kaide Gordon and Calvin Ramsay have not travelled with Liverpool’s squad to Thailand.

However, Kelleher is not among those who have traveled to Thailand with the rest of the team. The Anfield outfit are yet to give an explanation for leaving the the Ireland international behind.

Neco Williams is also another notable absentee from the squad. The Wales international is expected to join Nottingham Forest soon, with the Premier League newcomers having a deal in place with Liverpool.

