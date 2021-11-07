“Managers get sacked for performances like this” - Micah Richards questions Solskjaer after Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to City

Former Manchester City star Micah Richards has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as Manchester United boss after the Red Devils' 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Manchester United suffered their fourth Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday. The Red Devils succumbed to a disappointing 2-0 loss to derby rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford. An early own-goal from Eric Bailly and a first-half goal from Bernardo Silva ensured the visitors went home with three points.

The defeat to Manchester City has raised further questions about Solskjaer's position as Manchester United manager. After the Red Devils' 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, it was reported that the Norwegian will be given three more games to turn things around.

Solskjaer led Manchester United to a win against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but failed to do so against Atalanta in the Champions League and Manchester City. As Manchester United go into the international break on the back of a disappointing loss to their arch-rivals, more questions are being asked of Solskjaer.

Former Manchester City star Richards has insisted that losing to the Cityzens in the way that Manchester United did on Saturday would see managers get sacked in their usual circumstances. The Englishman pointed out how the likes of Victor Lindelof and Paul Pogba have always received criticism following defeats, while Solskjaer's position remains intact. Richards said:

“Managers get sacked for performances like this. Every time we come to Manchester United it’s the players, Pogba’s not running or it’s Lindelof. At the end of the day the manager’s at the helm.”

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Can't believe United let Conte go to Spurs when Solskjaer is so obviously not good enough. They let sentiment overrule their football & business brains. Madness. Can't believe United let Conte go to Spurs when Solskjaer is so obviously not good enough. They let sentiment overrule their football & business brains. Madness.

Manchester United could consider Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future during international break

Solskjaer was reported to have been given three games to turn things around. The Norwegian has managed to lead Manchester United to only one win in those matches.

Having failed to lead Manchester United to wins in two of their last three games, Solskjaer's place as the Red Devils manager could be under serious threat. The Manchester United hierarchy could consider the former Cardiff City boss' future at Old Trafford during the international break.

Announcing a new manager during the international break could give the new coach time to settle in at the club. There are suggestions that former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick is interested in taking the reins at Old Trafford.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, it remains to be seen if Manchester United are ready to pull the plug on Solskjaer just yet.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee