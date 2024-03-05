Liverpool, Manchester City or Arsenal? Jamie Carragher predicts who will win the Premier League 

Jamie Carragher has backed Manchester City to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the Premier League title.

The title hunt has become a three-horse between reigning champions City, the Merseysiders, and the Gunners. Jurgen Klopp's troops are top of the league with a one-point lead over second-placed City and a two-point lead over the third-placed north Londoners.

Carragher had given his take on the Anfield giants' title credentials during Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. He alluded to Klopp's squad having strength in depth and the German coach's use of the five-substitute rule (via The Daily Mail):

"Liverpool can win the league from the bench because Klopp always uses five subs."

However, Carragher pointed out that he never predicted his former club to win the title. He stressed that he's tipping Pep Guardiola's men to become crowned champions for the fourth consecutive season:

"I think Man City will win the league & at no point last night did I say Liverpool will!"

Manchester City are in a rich vein of form, unbeaten in their last 12 league games. They sealed a crucial 3-1 comeback win against Manchester United in the Manchester Derby last Sunday (March 3).

However, Liverpool are proving to be the team to catch and have only lost two league games this season. Klopp's men stole all three points with a last-gasp 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Arsenal followed that up with a hugely impressive 6-0 destruction of Sheffield United on Monday night. Mikel Arteta's side are on a seven-match winning streak in the league, bouncing back from a poor run of results in December.

Carragher hails Arsenal's defense amid their title race with Liverpool and Manchester City

The Gunners' defense have been vital for Mikel Arteta.

Carragher seems to think the title is heading to the Etihad once again. Manchester City would become the first team in English top-flight history to win the title four years in a row if that's the case.

However, the former Liverpool defender lavished praise on Arsenal's defense who have shipped just 23 goals in the league. That's the best record, bettering that of the Merseysiders who have conceded 25.

Carragher said that the Gunners are the best defensive unit in Europe (via the source above):

"I think right now, when I watch Arsenal, I think they are the best team defensively, not just in this country, but in Europe right now."

Arteta's defense have been key this season with the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba majorly impressive. The Gunners finished last season second after holding an eight-point lead over Manchester City. They shipped 43 goals to the Cityzens' 33 and their defensive improvement could be significant this campaign.