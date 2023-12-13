Manchester City become second English team, after Liverpool, to set incredible UCL feat after 3-2 win over Crvena Zvezda

Manchester City have joined Liverpool as the only English teams to register a perfect UEFA Champions League group-stage campaign.

The Cityzens won 3-2 at Crvena Zvezda on Wedneday (December 13) to go six wins out of six in the group stage. Having already qualified for the Round of 16 as group winners ahead of their trip to Serbia, Pep Guardiola's side concluded their group-stage campaign in style.

Winger Micah Hamilton fired the visitors in front after 20 minutes on his senior debut before his fellow 20-year-old, Oscar Bobbs, doubled the lead 17 minutes into the second period.

Crvena reduced arrears through Hwang In-beom 14 minutes from time. Kelvin Phillips, though, restored City's two-goal lead in the 85th minute from the spot, atoning for his mistake in the build-up to Crvena's goal.

Aleksandar Katai's 90+1st minute strike set up a grandstand finale, but City hung on to create Champions League history. Their perfect group-stage campaign is the first by an English side, second overall, since Liverpool did so in 2021-22.

Guardiola's side have won their Champions League group for the seventh straight season since finishing second in 2016-17.

"It was a hard-fought match" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a happy man after his much-changed side came through with all three points in a hostile atmosphere to join Liverpool in an exclusive club.

Having made a plethora of changes from the XI that won 2-1 at Luton Town in the Premier League at the weekend, Guardiola saw his side draw first blood in Serbia and never looking back despite the late fightback from Crvena.

"It was a hard-fought match, physically demanding with a lot of man-on-man contact," said the Spaniard to UEFA (via BBC). "But I am happy with what we achieved and how the team performed. People sometimes write off these games as not essential for us, but it's the exact opposite. Every win counts.

"Today, with really young players, they played really good. And a demanding game because the opponent played a lot of man-to-man, so aggressive, with so much speed up front. It was a proper football game with an exceptional crowd."

City return to Premier League action at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday (December 16). They trail leaders Liverpool by four points after 16 games.