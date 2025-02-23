Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia as unknown SPL club make offer: Reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly considering an offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo and become the highest-profile manager in the Saudi Pro League. The Spanish tactician has looked like a spent force this season, with his City looking like an entirely different club.

City have struggled this season, with their 6-3 elimination from the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid the latest of their troubles. The Cityzens are outside the top four in the Premier League and their place in the Champions League next season is in jeopardy.

Guardiola signed a new deal with the Cityzens earlier this season, but that has not stopped other sides from approaching him. The former Barcelona manager promised previously that his immediate future lies at the Etihad Stadium, but results since November may see the club consider its interests.

Football365 reports that Guardiola has an offer from a yet-to-be-named Saudi club, one which he is considering as things stand.

Manchester City are already preparing for succession on several fronts, with Portuguese executive Hugo Viana set to replace Guardiola's long-time boss Txiki Begiristain. They also signed a few young players in the January transfer window, with plans in place to get rid of their older stars in the summer.

The Cityzens have been linked with three Spanish managers as potential options to replace Guardiola if he does leave the club. Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, Bayer Leverkusen trainer Xabi Alonso, and Girona boss Michel are the three being considered to take over from Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola may be interested in joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia in a move that will bring a big payday. The tactician has attained great heights in European football and may be open to continuing his career in Saudi.

Former Manchester City star features as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr taste defeat

Former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr in their 3-2 defeat to Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. The Knights of Najd suffered a first defeat in eight games in the league, falling further behind in the race for the title.

Laporte started alongside Mohammed Al-Fatil at centre-back for Stefano Pioli's side, with regular partner Mohamed Simakan suspended. The Spaniard played for 84 minutes before he was taken off for Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in the second game running as Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice, including an 89th-minute winner, to lead Al-Ettifaq to victory. Club-record signing Jhon Duran received a red card in the closing stages of the game for hitting an opponent, as his frustration got the better of him.

