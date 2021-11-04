'One of the best players in history'- Pep Guardiola warns his team about 'scoring machine' Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo as 'one of the best players in history'. The compliments have come ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby.

Guardiola believes his side must find a way to stop the five-time Ballon d'Or winner if they are to claim victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday. It took his goal tally to nine goals in eleven appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become Manchester United's talisman and has already scored a number of game-winning goals this season. Guardiola has warned his players about the challenges they face against Cristiano Ronaldo.

'I didn't see the United match [against Atalanta], I'm going to analyse and to see what they are so I know how good they are. We saw it last season. They have one of the best players in history, a guy who can be a scoring machine," said Guardiola in a post-match press conference after Manchester City's 4-1 victory over Club Brugge.

Manchester City will head into the derby on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League last week. Pep Guardiola's side bounced back with an impressive 4-1 victory over Belgian side Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Manchester United, on the other hand, claimed an impressive 3-0 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League last weekend. The Red Devils scrapped to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night in Bergamo.

MUREPORT @MUREPORT14 @sistoney67] Pep Guardiola: “I didn’t see [Manchester] United’s match, I’m going to analyse and to see what they are so I know how good they are. We saw it last season. They have one of the best players [Cristiano Ronaldo] of history, a guy who can be a scoring machine.” #MUFC Pep Guardiola: “I didn’t see [Manchester] United’s match, I’m going to analyse and to see what they are so I know how good they are. We saw it last season. They have one of the best players [Cristiano Ronaldo] of history, a guy who can be a scoring machine.” #MUFC [@sistoney67]

Manchester United are struggling under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics

Atalanta v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United's 3-0 victory over an out-of-form Tottenham side gave fans and pundits a false sense of confidence in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. The Red Devils were dominated by Atalanta in their 2-2 draw with the Italian side in midweek. They were able to claim a point solely due to the heroics of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against Atalanta on Tuesday night which included a stunning equalizer in second-half stoppage time.

Solskjaer's side continue to lack identity, fluidity, and a sense of direction. The absence of Raphael Varane due to injury and the poor form of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are bad signs for the Norwegian.

Ivorian defender Eric Bailly, on the other hand, put in an impressive performance against Atalanta. He made a number of last-ditch tackles to prevent the Serie A side from scoring.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The former Villarreal star's intensity, aggression and speed are likely to result in him starting against Manchester City.

Edited by Diptanil Roy