Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola details reason for not using Kevin De Bruyne in their UCL loss to Real Madrid

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola explained his decision to bench Kevin De Bruyne in their 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League playoffs second leg on February 19. The result led to a 6-3 aggregate loss for the Sky Blues at the Bernabeu as they bowed out of the competition.

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of Manchester City's most important players in recent times, contributing 105 goals and 173 assists in 408 outings across competitions. The Belgian superstar featured in the starting XI in the first leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs, where the Sky Blues lost 3-2.

However, Guardiola benched De Bruyne during their last Premier League fixture - a 4-0 win over Newcastle United (February 15). Many believed the decision was to keep him ready for the second leg at the Bernabeu but the midfielder did not feature in the game at all.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Pep Guardiola explained his decision to bench Kevin De Bruyne for the crucial night. The Catalan tactician said (via The Mirror):

"De Bruyne didn’t start against Real Madrid as I made a technical decision. He was not injured. My decision. Of course he can still play in big games… he played against Madrid at home, of course he can play. The relationship with Kevin De Bruyne is exceptional. I can't be thankful enough for what he's done for me, the team, everyone."

Guardiola added:

"Normally I don't speak with players, not just Kevin, on why they don't play. They don't ask me why when I decide to let them play from the beginning or during. It's just a decision from what I've seen, for many reasons, a few. Never ever is it personal, never ever I'm upset."

De Bruyne has made 26 appearances for Manchester City this season, contributing three goals and six assists. The Belgium international is currently serving the final six months of his contract, set to expire in June 2025. With no reports of a renewal, it remains to be seen whether he puts on the Sky Blue shirt next season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update after striker missed Real Madrid UCL clash

Erling Haaland - Source: Getty

In his press conference on Thursday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shared an update about Erling Haaland. The Norwegian superstar was notably on the bench for the Champions League play-off second-leg vs Real Madrid on Wednesday owing to physical discomfort.

"I don't know yet. Tomorrow will know it. Maybe [Haaland will be fit], but I don't know. We train today, tomorrow he will test. It is better to have him on the pitch than not have him. We're in the position we're in right now. Everyone is responsible for good and bad things. With Erling we're stronger," Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News).

Erling Haaland put a great show in the Sky Blues' 3-2 loss against Real Madrid in the UCL playoffs first-leg. The striker scored both of Man City's goals in the game, with the second one coming from the penalty spot.

Manchester City will next face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, February 23. It remains to be seen whether Erling Haaland can return to the pitch in the crucial home fixture for Guardiola's side.

