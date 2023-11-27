Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola handed another parking ticket after leaving car on double yellow line for three hours

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has received a parking ticket after keeping his car on a double yellow line in Manchester for three hours.

It's pertinent to note that the Spaniard had picked up a parking ticket in August. On that occasion, Guardiola joked with the traffic warden, who gave him a ticket and asked for his photograph. The City boss said, albeit jokingly, that the warden would have to pay for the photo.

Three months later, Guardiola left his electric Nissan Ariya on a double yellow line before heading out for some holiday shopping in the Manchester city centre. Three hours later, he found that he was given a £60 parking ticket. The said incident happened on Sunday (November 26).

Guardiola's car is fully electric and has rapid charging, which means it can be driven 217 miles in about half an hour. Moreover, the Nissan Ariya has "zero tailpipe emissions, impressive range and advanced safety features," as per the Daily Mail.

For those not in the know, a double yellow line is the centre of a two-lane road, where traffic moves in both directions. Vehicles are not permitted to pass, park or cross such a line.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City slip off Premier League top spot after Liverpool draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (left)

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 Premier League home draw by Liverpool on Saturday (November 25) as league action resumed after the international break.

Erling Haaland fired the Cityzens in front in the 27th minute, becoming the quickest player to reach 50 Premier League goals. The Norwegian hitman reached the landmark in just 48 games, 17 games quicker than the previous record holder, Andy Cole, who set the mark in 1995.

Liverpool, though, hit back after the break, with Trent Alexander-Arnold bagging an 80th-minute equaliser to force a share of the spoilts. The dropped points meant that Arsenal went above City to the top of the table by winning 1-0 at Brentford on the same day.

After 13 games, the Gunners lead the pile with 30 points, followed by Pep Guardiola's City a point adrift.