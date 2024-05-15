Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provides hilarious response on his viral reaction to Son vs Ortega moment in 2-0 win over Spurs

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had a heart-in-mouth moment during his team's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (May 14). With the title hanging in the balance, City needed a win in north London to keep their fate in their own hands going into the final day of the campaign.

The visitors were leading 1-0 when a Manuel Akanji slip allowed Son Heung-min through on goal. Guardiola could be seen falling to his knees and subsequently lying on his back as Son rushed towards goal. The video has since gone viral, with Guardiola joking in the post-match presser that he only did so to be more comfortable.

"You know how many times Son punished us the last seven, eight years? How many goals they score with Harry Kane? Oh my god," Guardiola said after the game while talking about his reaction (via Manchester Evening News).

However, substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega made a massive save to keep the score at 1-0. Praising his team's mentality, Guardiola added:

"We define here how is the team. Ortega saves the actions, otherwise Arsenal are champions, that is the reality. Margins are so tight."

Forward Erling Haaland scored his and Manchester City's second goal (90+1') from the penalty spot to give the visitors a 2-0 win on the night.

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega

Manchester City's visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was an eventful affair. Starting goalkeeper Ederson was substituted in the second half of the game after Spurs defender Christian Romero clashed with him.

City doctors reportedly felt Ederson was not in a position to continue, thereby leading to the introduction of Stefan Ortega. Praising the German goalkeeper, Guardiola said:

"Stefan makes an incredible save (the save from Son). He has this talent, one vs one he is one of the best keepers I've seen in my entire life. He has the German culture, stand up, don't go down. Since I arrive, in the FA Cup and Carabao Cups."

Ortega made three saves in the game and was given the Man of the Match award on the night. Praising Ortega's ability to fill in for Ederson, Guardiola concluded:

"Ederson has had four injuries [this season]. He (Ortega) is so reliable, an incredible keeper. Our keeper trainer made an incredible decision to sign him."

Manchester City go into gameweek 38 with 88 points. Arsenal are on 86. Guardiola's men will host West Ham United while Arsenal will invite Everton to the Emirates on Sunday (19).