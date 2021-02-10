Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provides injury update on Kevin De Bruyne 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Kevin De Bruyne's recovery from a hamstring injury that he sustained during his side's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa last month.

The 50-year-old manager revealed that the Belgium international has returned to individual training and is feeling "very good" at the moment. The midfielder has missed five games across all competitions for Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne has been in impressive form this season, scoring three goals and registering 10 assists in 17 Premier League games.

Manchester City have endured a shaky start to their Premier League campaign but are currently five points clear at the top of the table.

Kevin De Bruyne played a crucial role in Manchester City's impressive run before he suffered a hamstring injury.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the midfielder will play no role in the Cityzens' FA Cup fifth-round tie against Swansea City tonight.

The Spanish tactician will, however, be hoping to have the 29-year-old back for Manchester City's Champions League Round-of-16 fixture against Borussia Monchengladbach later this month.

Speaking on De Bruyne's recovery, Guardiola told the club's official website:

"He is getting well he is already training, not with the team but alone and he is feeling well. It's good, really good. I cannot say. What's important is day by day he is feeling very good."

Manchester City will be boosted by Kevin De Bruyne's recovery as they look to challenge for four trophies this season

Kevin De Bruyne was in scintillating form for Manchester City before his injury

Manchester City's current run of form has put them in a position where they will be able to challenge for four trophies this season.

Pep Guardiola's men are currently at the top of the Premier League table, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, with a game in hand.

Manchester City are also in the finals of the EFL Cup, where they will play Tottenham Hotspur on April 25.

They will now switch focus to their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Swansea City tonight before preparing for their Round-of-16 fixture in the Champions League.

Manchester City will be buoyed by the return of Kevin De Bruyne as they enter this crucial phase of their 2020-21 season.