Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to be linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland in a recent interview, although the Spaniard refused to comment on rumors linking Haaland with a move to Manchester City.

Erling Haaland has quickly become one of the hottest properties in Europe since making the move to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020. The Norwegian has scored 31 goals in 30 games for Dortmund this season.

Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a move away from Dortmund this summer. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all said to be interested in signing the striker this summer.

Manchester City are likely to be in the market for a top-quality striker ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Argentine forward Sergio Aguero's contract with the Cityzens expires at the end of the ongoing campaign, and the club have given no indication of offering him a new deal.

Manchester City currently possess Gabriel Jesus as the only back-up option for Sergio Aguero in attack. Hence, it seems as though Pep Guardiola will look to sign a forward in the summer to bolster his attack.

Guardiola heaped praise on 20-year-old Erling Haaland in a recent interview, but refused to be linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund star.

"He's one of the best strikers in the world right now at his age. If we want him at Manchester City? You understand I can't answer this question. He's a Borussia Dortmund player, so I can't say anything," said Guardiola.

Manchester City could be the perfect destination for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland in Champions League action for Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City are currently one of the best teams in Europe. Pep Guardiola's side are favorites to win the Premier League title this season and still have the chance to win the Champions League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup.

Erling Haaland is likely to leave Dortmund to join one of Europe's elite teams in the summer. If the Norwegian decides to join Manchester City, he could team up with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Ilkay Gundogan. He would also be playing under one of the best managers the world has ever seen in Pep Guardiola.