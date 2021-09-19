Pep Guardiola suggests potential replacement for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona - Reports

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly offered his 'personal endorsement' to Barcelona club president Joan Laporta as to who should replace Ronald Koeman as manager.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona could be planning for a future without Ronald Koeman. The club endured a dismal summer transfer window and were unable to keep hold of talismanic forward Lionel Messi.

Barcelona are planning to make further changes and reports have suggested Joan Laporta is searching for potential replacements for Ronald Koeman. The club have reportedly sought the advice of former manager Pep Guardiola on who should replace the Dutchman.

Reports have suggested that the Manchester City boss has recommended Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to take over as manager of Barcelona.

Ten Hag took over the reigns at Ajax in 2017 and has led the Dutch giants to two Eredivise titles, two KNVB Cups, a Champions League semi-final, and a Johan Cruyff Shield.

The 51-year-old has also played a role in the development of a number of top-quality players at Ajax over the years, including Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek.

Barcelona have won two and drawn one of their opening three La Liga games this season. However, the Catalans suffered a 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in their opening group game of the Champions League last week, which has led many to believe Koeman could receive the sack in the near future.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews OFFICIAL: FIFA have released the ten nominees for the Best Men's Coach:



🇩🇿 Djamel Belmadi

🇫🇷 Didier Deschamps

🇦🇷 Marcelo Gallardo

🇦🇷 Ricardo Gareca

🇪🇸 Pep Guardiola

🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp

🇦🇷 Mauricio Pochettino

🇵🇹 Fernando Santos

🇳🇱 Erik ten Hag

🇧🇷 Tite



Who will win? 🏆 OFFICIAL: FIFA have released the ten nominees for the Best Men's Coach:



🇩🇿 Djamel Belmadi

🇫🇷 Didier Deschamps

🇦🇷 Marcelo Gallardo

🇦🇷 Ricardo Gareca

🇪🇸 Pep Guardiola

🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp

🇦🇷 Mauricio Pochettino

🇵🇹 Fernando Santos

🇳🇱 Erik ten Hag

🇧🇷 Tite



Who will win? 🏆 https://t.co/Jtp3ji9lju

A change in managers could destabilize Barcelona even further

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona are a club in turmoil on and off the pitch. The Spanish giants are currently facing debts totaling up to €1.35 billion.

Barcelona also had to part ways with their two best players this summer in the form of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. The club were unable to sign adequate replacements for the duo given their current financial situation.

Ronald Koeman, however, managed to lead Barcelona to the Copa del Rey title last season and has led the club to an unbeaten start to their 2021-22 La Liga campaign.

Also Read

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



Assistant to Steve McClaren ✔



How Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag became the boss of the side who have thrilled Europe



trib.al/EN5FVsF Student of Pep Guardiola ✔Assistant to Steve McClaren ✔How Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag became the boss of the side who have thrilled Europe Student of Pep Guardiola ✔



Assistant to Steve McClaren ✔



How Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag became the boss of the side who have thrilled Europe



trib.al/EN5FVsF https://t.co/BZ2prpHVh4

The potential sacking of Ronald Koeman could destabilize the club even further as the Dutchman has a good relationship with a number of the club's star players including Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar