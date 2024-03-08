Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to Trent Alexander-Arnold comments ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reponded to Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's comments ahead of the two teams' Premier League clash on Sunday (March 10).

In one of the most enticing title races in recent memory, the Reds lead the Cityzens by a solitary point with 11 games remaining.

Alexander-Arnold provided a fiery lead-up to the marquee clash by claiming that the Reds' success under outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp has more value than City's. In the process, he took a dig at the Cityzens' superior financial muscle.

Guardiola, though, played down the claims, hoping instead that Alexander-Arnold be back in action for the Reds soon:

"I wish him (Alexander-Arnold) well," he said as per Manchester Evening News. "I wish him a speedy recovery to come back to the pitch as soon as possible."

The Spaniard added that Alexander-Arnold's comments won't serve as added motivation for his players:

"I'm incredibly proud of what we have done, and I don't need that to feel that my players are really trying to do it."

Interestingly, City striker Erling Haaland responded to the jibe by saying that winning the treble is a 'nice feeling", which Alexander-Arnold is oblivious about.

Haaland's teammate Ruben Dias retorted that 'big' clubs don't focus on other clubs.

What happened when Manchester City clashed with Liverpool earlier this season?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Liverpool and Manchester City are in the midst of splendid seasons. Both clubs are on the lookout for continental trebles, with the Reds pursuing their first, while City did so last season.

Both teams are into the FA Cup quarterfinal. While City are into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, the Reds lead Sparta Praha 5-1 from their midweek UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg away from home.

There was nothing to separate the two sides when they clashed earlier this season in the Premier League at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland's first-half opener was cancelled out by the currently injured Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool 10 minutes from time as the two sides settled for a share of the spoils.