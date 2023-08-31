Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wins UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has won the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award on the night of the Champions League draw. The Spaniard, who led the Cityzens to a treble, won the award for the first time in his career since it was instituted in 2020.

He was part of a three-man shortlist which also comprised Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi and Napoli's Luciano Spalletti.

Manchester City became just the second English team to complete the treble after Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United side in the 1998-99 season. Guardiola became the first manager to achieve the feat twice, having already done it with Barcelona in 2009.

City won the Premier League on the back of a scintillating run late in the season. Arsenal were on top of the league table for 248 days but their late falters meant that City lifted their third consecutive and fifth PL title in six years.

Guardiola's side beat city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final before facing off against Inter Milan in the Champions League final. A 1-0 win meant that the side etched their name in history as one of the greatest ever teams.

Manchester City complete revised deal for Premier League star

Nunes is set to join City from Wolves.

Manchester City have reached an amended agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for Portugal international Matheus Nunes. The Cityzens are all set to complete the signing on revised terms for the 25-year-old.

Initially, Pep Guardiola's side had a verbal agreement with Wolves on a £47 million deal to sign the player (via David Ornstein). However, the Premier League champions are now expected to pay £55 million in what has been explained as better payment terms for them.

The deal will also see young midfielder and Manchester City academy product Tommy Doyle head in the opposite direction. It is believed to be a separate loan deal with a £5 million option to make it permanent next summer.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil had this to say about the deal ahead of his side's match against Crystal Palace (via BBC):

“Overall, once everything goes through, including players coming the other way and some of the add-ons, the valuation is around where the club would have expected it to be."

"So, we are fairly happy with where it has got to. It gives us the opportunity to strengthen the group.”

Nunes was brilliant in Wolves' season opener against Manchester United but they lost 1-0. Following rumors of City's interest in him, he stopped training with the team in hopes of forcing a move to the Etihad.