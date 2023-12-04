Manchester City charged by FA for improper player behaviour in 3-3 draw with Tottenham

Manchester City have been charged by the English Football Association (FA) following improper conduct by their players during their 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

In an end-to-end high intensity game, tempers often flared with players coming together for tackles. However, referee Simon Hooper's controversial decision to rescind an advantage he gave for a foul on Erling Haaland sparked an angry reaction from City's players as most of them hounded the referee.

The City players' actions have now prompted a response from the FA's spokesperson. The statement read:

"Manchester City have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after their players surrounded the match official during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, December 3.

"It's alleged that, during the 94th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure their players do not behave in a way which is improper.

"Manchester City have until Thursday, December 7 to respond to the charge."

The incident occured in second-half stoppage time as Haaland was tripped by a Tottenham player but got up within a split-second and played Jack Grealish through on goal.

However, much to everyone's surprise as soon as the Norwegian passed the ball, referee Hooper pulled play back despite signalling an advantage with his hands just moments prior.

The incident sparked furore both on and off the pitch as Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, Mateo Kovacic, and other hounded the referee. Haaland even took to social media as he posted just "WTF" on his X account (formerly Twitter).

However, the towering striker is lucky to escape punishment as BBC Sport's Simon Stone has reported that he will not be charged for his actions during and after the match.

Manchester City striker Haaland posts another funny message on X

Following City's disappointing but entertaining 3-3 draw against Tottenham, Haaland was quick to get onto social media to let his feelings about referee Simon Hooper be known.

Just under a day after the incident went down, the Norwegian returned to his X account and responded to a meme of his face edited onto the famous 'Scream' painting made by compatriot Edvard Munch way back in 1893.

"Wtf that made me smile for the first time today."

Despite not being able to pick up all three points, Haaland will take pride in the fact that he got back on the scoresheet.

City will face Aston Villa in their next game in the PL, with both Rodri and Grealish set to miss out due to suspension following an accumulation of yellow cards.